Rayna Vallandingham Was a Total Knockout in a Micro Pineapple Bikini for Her SI Swimsuit Debut
Rayna Vallandingham’s SI Swimsuit debut was a fierce, fashion-forward showcase of strength, confidence and individuality. The 22-year-old martial artist traveled to Jamaica for her first-ever shoot with the franchise, where she brought her high-energy presence and signature poise to the beach, posing for photographer Yu Tsai in a range of bold, skin-baring looks.
Among the most unforgettable was a tiny pineapple bikini from Brazilian swimwear brand Lybethras that perfectly matched Vallandingham’s firecracker spirit.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The $160 Micro Bikini Pineapple G-String set features adjustable triangle cups, a custom-fit G-string bottom and a playful, summery print—making it an instant must-have for anyone hoping to channel tropical goddess energy this season.
With options ranging from semi-thong to full coverage bottoms, the set is designed to be customized to every body and comfort level. Its youthful aesthetic and flattering cut prove you don’t have to compromise style for fit—or vice versa. Vallandingham rocked hers aboard a boat, letting her long, dark locks cascade over her shoulders and soaking up the golden Caribbean sun with ease. She wore multiple distinct looks from Lybethras while on location in Jamaica.
The actress described the experience as a whirlwind in the best way. “I didn’t have a lot of time to process because I literally got booked for the shoot two days before I left for Jamaica,” she revealed on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York during SI Swimsuit launch week in May. “So I screamed, got on a plane, shot and now here I am, and I don’t know what’s happened. It’s been such a beautiful whirlwind.”
The 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, who is also the youngest black belt martial artist to win 12 titles by age 20, has dominated in the dojo and is now captivating audiences on screen. She recently joined the cast of Cobra Kai’s final season as Zara Malik and has also earned a spot as a rising fashion and fitness influencer, boasting over 3.8 million Instagram followers and counting.
While her feature in the magazine is an exciting career milestone, it’s also a full-circle moment of representation. “Being a young Indian woman, I didn’t have that representation [growing up],” she said. “So when I looked at magazines and I saw the same type of beautiful woman, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing, but that’ll never be me realistically.’ It’s just such a full circle moment for me to tell that little girl like, ‘Hey, you did it.’”