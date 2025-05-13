Rayna Vallandingham: 2025 Jamaica

There’s no stopping this 13-time Taekwondo World Champion. Having made her TV debut on a Netflix show as popular as Cobra Kai, the path to success for this SI Swimsuit rookie looks incredibly bright. With her undeniable charm and talent in mixed martial arts, she proves that she has the brains, the beauty and thebrawn.
Blue Mountain presents a perfect opportunity for hiking lovers to embark on a memorable expedition through the veins of Jamaica. Bursting at the seams with plants and animals, this mountain range is evidence of the ecological diversity imbued in the country’s geography. After trekking through the mountain, visitors will be greeted by local eateries and farms that showcase even more of what makes Blue Mountain a stellar place to visit.
Learn more about Jamaica, including where to stay, what to eat and the very best activities to do here.
With pieces that embrace the hallmarks of Jamaica’s glamor, Vallandingham’s swimsuits are warm, fun and tropical. The unique patterns and designs are impossible to ignore, making her photo shoot an ideal swimsuit style guide. The SI Swimsuit fashion team leaned into the colors of the Jamaican flag while styling the athlete, capturing the heart of the fabulous location.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNI Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
