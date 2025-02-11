Shop Rayna Vallandingham’s Stunning Beaded Brown Set From Her SI Swim Feature
Rayna Vallandingham is no stranger to breaking barriers. As a 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, she has spent her life mastering the art of combat, blending power, precision and grace. Now, she’s adding a new title to her already dynamic résumé: SI Swimsuit model. The 22-year-old martial artist posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for her debut in the 2025 magazine, which releases this May, joining the elite ranks of the magazine’s latest lineup.
Known for her unparalleled skill in Tae Kwon Do—earning her first black belt as a child and becoming the youngest martial artist to claim 12 world titles at just 20—she’s now making waves in a whole new arena. But just as she dominates in the dojo, Vallandingham commands attention in front of the camera, bringing the same intensity, discipline and elegance to her SI Swimsuit shoot.
She looks absolutely breathtaking in the first glimpse of her gallery which dropped today. While the full spread won’t be revealed until spring, this striking image offers a stunning preview of the magic to come. Shop her stunning beaded brown Lybethras suit below.
Lybethras Luisa Bikini Set, $273 (lybethras.com)
This stunning, statement-making handcrafted bikini features intricate embroidered pearls and beads that add a touch of refined luxury, while the ultra-soft, high-quality fabric ensures comfort and a flawless fit. Meticulously stitched by hand, each piece is truly one of a kind, blending modern sophistication with timeless allure. Adjustable ties provide a custom, flattering silhouette, making this bikini the perfect balance of style and individuality.
The Southern California native’s presence extends far beyond martial arts. With a social media following of 3.7 million on Instagram, she’s cultivated a fan base that tunes in for everything from high-impact training sessions to effortlessly chic outfit inspiration. She’s also a brand ambassador and campaign star for Alo Yoga.
Vallandingham’s foray into the entertainment industry is also impressive. Recently cast in Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season, she plays Zara Malik, co-captain of the Iron Dragons dojo. Her role in the hit Netflix series is a testament to her versatility, further cementing her place as a multi-talented force in both sports and Hollywood.
Beyond her athletic and on-screen achievements, Vallandingham is a dedicated advocate for fitness and wellness, using her platform to empower others. Raised in a proud Indian-American household, she’s also passionate about representation in the media, striving to inspire young South Asian girls who rarely see themselves reflected in action-driven roles on TV.
As SI Swimsuit’s newest rookie, Vallandingham is proving that strength and femininity go hand in hand. From black belts to high fashion, the recent Numéro Netherlands cover star is redefining what it means to be a modern athlete—one striking pose at a time.