This Red Hot Bandeau Bikini Sharina Gutierrez Wore in Portugal is Ideal for Valentine‘s Day
Sharina Gutierrez, one of seven super special 2024 SI Swimsuit rookies who were discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call, radiates positivity wherever she goes. The 34-year-old traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal for her debut in the magazine last year, posing for photographer Ben Watts in a multitude of stunning, dreamy, beachy looks that drew inspiration from vintage J.Crew catalogs and the rich fishing heritage of the region.
We’ve really been eyeing this red hot Slate Swim set recently, through the holiday season and as Valentine’s Day approaches and we’re on the hunt for a fiery festive look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Slate Swim Faye Top Scarlet, $80 and Fox Bottoms Scarlet, $80 (slateswim.com)
The top features a flattering ruched center, side boning for structure and soft grip tape to ensure a secure fit. Paired with seamless string bottoms that can be styled high or low on the hips, this bikini is as versatile as it is eye-catching. Both pieces are double-lined for comfort and durability and this gorgeous scarlet shade is certainly a timeless wardrobe staple. Shop more at slateswim.com.
While on location with the team, the mom of three opened up about her journey back to modeling, reflecting on the hurdles and triumphs that have shaped her career.
"[This process has been] so emotional because this SI [Swimsuit] journey hasn’t just been a year or two,” she shared. “I’ve dreamt of this for 21 years since I started modeling.”
Although she began her career at just 12 years old, Gutierrez took a step back to focus on raising her family. Now a proud mom to three children, she credits her kids for being her biggest motivators and a constant source of strength throughout her journey with the franchise. The sound guide feels like her rookie moment arrived at the perfect moment.
“I had to figure out how to be a mom,” she explained. “That version of me wouldn’t have known how to use this platform to inspire others to unleash their inner powers and their inner belief in themselves because I didn’t believe in myself back then.”
Today, the Los Angeles native is a constant reminder and proof that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. In addition to her modeling success, Gutierrez is the cofounder of Mama Mantra, a lifestyle brand that uplifts families through affirmations and mindful living.