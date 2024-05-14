Gutierrez, an entrepreneur, sound guide, mother and wife, has been modeling since the age of 12 and has collaborated with notable brands such as Ralph Lauren, Reebok and Rimmel London. This is her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue, a feature she earned as co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search.
Porto and the North, Portugal, is a coastal European country that offers unlimited lush, natural beauty, from the vast Atlantic Ocean coastline to prominent mountains and rushing rivers. The area is home to the Douro wine region, known for its sprawling vineyards and breathtaking bodies of water, including both the Douro and Tedo Rivers. With so much history, local culture and beauty, the region was a natural choice for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in Porto was aptly inspired by fishing on the riviera, and the SI Swimsuit team embraced chunky knits, windbreakers and rain boots for an authentic feel. While on set, Gutierrez donned textured, ready-to-wear pieces influenced by the likes of vintage J.Crew that also incorporated trendy elements, including elevated fishnet.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Jacket by Free People. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by LATITID. Vintage jacket provided by Good Merch Bellport. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Jacket by Free People. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by LATITID. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Jacket by Free People. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by LATITID. Vintage jacket provided by Good Merch Bellport. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Jacket by Free People. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez and Brittney Nicole were photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Sharina's swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Brittney's swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. Necklaces by Cleopatra's Bling and Ottoman Hands. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by LATITID. Vintage jacket provided by Good Merch Bellport. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Aureum Collective. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Sharina Gutierrez and Brittney Nicole were photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Sharina's swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Brittney's swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. Necklaces by Cleopatra's Bling and Ottoman Hands. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated