The Red Hot Cut-Out Latex Set Xandra Pohl Wore in Belize Will Inspire Your Next Holiday Vacation
SI Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl made her debut in the magazine this year and it truly was spectacular. But, she first connected with the brand last summer, when she was the official DJ for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. It was clear from that moment that the artist and the franchise had a special synergy. The 24-year-old, who was named on Forbes’s 30 under 30 list earlier this month, traveled to Belize with Derek Kettela for her photo shoot and donned the most stunning series of red hot swimwear we have ever seen.
While we’re always ready to take a walk down memory lane and fawn over her flawless images, we’re especially excited to do so during the holiday season. Check out this festive latex look she wore, and shop the set at the link below or at elissapoppy.com.
Elissa Poppy Latex Cut Out Bralette, £115.00 and Latex Disco Pant, £115.00 in “Scarlet” (elissapoppy.com)
This daring vibrant red bikini features a sporty style top with a revealing keyhole cut-out in the front as well as vintage-inspired high-waisted hot pants. Both pieces are meant to contour to your body and are created with double-thickness quality latex to provide sculpt and support.
The Miami resident, who grew up in Utah, said while on set with the team that when she landed a spot in the magazine she was just “following [her] dreams.”
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” she shared. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
Today, Pohl has made major waves in the male-dominated DJ industry. Earlier this year she released her debut single “Body Say” and went on not one, but two cross-nation tours. She also performed a set at Chicago’s signature music festival, Lollapalooza, which was a very special full-circle moment for the Ohio native who decided she wanted to be a DJ while seeing Alison Wonderland perform at the event a few years prior.
“Some common misconceptions I think people have about me is that because of the way I look or the way that I act means that I have an inability to do something,” she continued. “Especially with DJing, being a female in this industry, it has been a lot to kind of break into it. And coming out of this, I just want people to know [that] I love who I am. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing, and I’m confident about it, and I’m passionate about it. Never give up on yourself and always choose yourself first.”