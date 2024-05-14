Miami-based DJ Xandra’s story with SI Swimsuit began a year ago, when she set the sound of the brand’s Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. The Ohio native is taking the music world by storm and making a name for herself in the male-dominated industry of DJing. She’s also an avid social media user and content creator, and has launched her own Drunk tour, visiting cities all over the country and playing for large crowds of music lovers.
Situated along Central America’s eastern coast, Belize is the ideal vacation spot with its stunning beaches, diverse topography and deep-rooted traditional culture. Pohl was captured in San Pedro, on the northern Ambergris Caye island, a city known for its perfect blend of exciting nightlife, laid-back attitude and proximity to the breathtaking Belize Barrier Reef, home to beautiful tropical fish and sea turtles
To learn more about San Pedro,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The color red took street style, runways, fashion weeks, campaigns and brand marketing by storm last year, and the SI Swimsuit style team needed to hop on the narrative. From cherry red and firetruck ruby incorporated into fun prints and unique materials, the styling on set in San Pedro truly let the bold, sexy color do the talking. Pohl served the ultimate cool girl chic vibes, channeled Baywatch and experimented with latex, crochet, gingham and 3-dimensional details.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Skirt by Cultnaked. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleight Wright and Xandra Pohl were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Berkleigh’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Xandra’s swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleight Wright and Xandra Pohl were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Berkleigh’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Xandra’s swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Skirt by Cultnaked. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners Skirt by Cultnaked. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Robe by Casablanca. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven Top by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Robe by Casablanca. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated