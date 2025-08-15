SI Swimsuit Rookies Renee and Elisha Herbert Launch Capsule Collection With Cupshe
Today, SI Swimsuit rookies and identical twin sisters Renee and Elisha Herbert launched their capsule collection with Cupshe. The Plus One Edit features 34 different pieces, including dresses, tops, skirts and sets that are designed to be mixed and matched in order to make the ultimate fashion statement this fall.
Seasonal colors like maroon and navy are present in the collab, while there are also plenty of neutrals like tan, black and white to add to your capsule wardrobe. Not only is The Plus One Edit stylish and reflective of Renee and Elisha’s personal sense of style, it’s affordable, with pieces ranging from $22.99 to $53.99.
“We always love the shift from summer into fall,” the twins tell SI Swimsuit. “It opens up so many more possibilities for layering, which gives [us] more room to be creative. We feel like light, elegant layering is a favorite that adds dimension and texture without feeling heavy. We’re just super excited to play more with layers and different bold colors and patterns.”
Renee and Elisha were very hands-on when it came to the design process, and the twins worked with Cupshe to curate pieces while “shaping the mood” of The Plus One Edit (the first twin-led collection from the brand) to make it feel authentic.
“Our personal style shifts with our mood and the occasion,” the siblings share. “We tend to gravitate toward looks that feel distinctive, whether that means pairing vintage finds with timeless basics or experimenting with fresh silhouettes that speak to our tastes. Our Cupshe curation reflects that fluidity—it doesn’t adhere to a single aesthetic, but instead mirrors our love of play and open-mindedness whenever we’re getting dressed.”
While Renee and Elisha truly love the entire collection they curated with Cupshe, there are a few pieces that truly stand out as favorites: the Mix & Mingle Maxi Skirt and the One of a Kind Set, which you can shop below.
x Renee & Elisha Herbert Mix & Mingle Maxi Skirt, $37 (cupshe.com)
This black and white striped maxi skirt features a flared silhouette and pairs perfectly with the collection’s All Night Top ($24).
x Renee & Elisha Herbert One of a Kind Top, $25 and One of a Kind Midi Skirt $25 (cupshe.com)
This one-shoulder top features gold hardware, while the asymmetrical skirt has a thigh-high slit, perfect for showing off your favorite pair of heels.
Shop the full The Plus One Edit here.