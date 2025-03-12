Renee Herbert
Australian model Renee Herbert has forged an impressive career alongside her twin Elisha, sharing their modeling journey with millions of devoted followers since the age of 15.
Now 25 and primarily based in Los Angeles, Herbert has worked with luxury brands including Versace, Gucci, Guess, Calvin Klein and Vogue Beauty. Most recently, the sisters were the face of a Good American campaign and famously starred on the cover of Vogue Ukraine together at the end of last year.
A strong advocate for sustainable living, Herbert has followed a vegan lifestyle for over six years and supports causes like PETA, Karmagawa and the Reef Restoration Foundation. Alongside Elisha, she co-founded a swimwear brand that prioritized recycled materials and environmental donations. When not on set, Herbert enjoys reading, cooking and spending time by the ocean—embracing the coastal upbringing she and her sister cherish.
Recently photographed in Switzerland, Renee and Elisha are set to make their SI Swimsuit debut together in the 2025 issue.