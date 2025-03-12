Elisha Herbert
Australian model and content creator Elisha Herbert has built a thriving career in the modeling industry alongside her sister Renee. The identical twins, who also have a triplet brother named Eric, began sharing their lives on Instagram at just 15 years old, quickly capturing attention with their striking looks and authentic content.
Now 25 and primarily based in Los Angeles, Herbert has collaborated with global brands such as Versace, Gucci, Guess, Calvin Klein and Vogue Beauty. Most recently, the sisters starred as the face of a Good American campaign and famously graced the cover of Vogue Ukraine together at the end of 2024.
A passionate advocate for environmental causes, Herbert has embraced veganism for over six years and actively supports organizations like PETA, Karmagawa and the Reef Restoration Foundation. Together with Renee, she co-founded a sustainable swimwear brand that incorporated recycled materials and donated proceeds to reef restoration efforts in Australia. When she’s not traveling the world for work, Herbert, who starred in 2024 film Jack & Ava, loves spending time at the beach, painting and cooking.
Recently photographed in Switzerland, Elisha and Renee make their joint SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue.