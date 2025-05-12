Sabrina Carpenter’s 26th Birthday Look Is Pure Cottagecore Glam
Please Please Please join us in wishing two-time Grammy Award winner Sabrina Carpenter a happy belated birthday! The international pop star turned 26 on May 11 and debuted her celebratory outfit on Instagram.
“26 years of jokes not landing,” the singer captioned the three-slide carousel—a cheeky edit from her original caption that stated, “all i want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this.” Each slide on the post featured an adorable pose, as Carpenter stood in front of a neutral, floral bathroom wall.
For her look, the “Espresso” singer sported a dainty and feminine mini dress. The blue and yellow garment featured lace detailing around the neckline and bottom hem, skinny straps and tiny polka dots. Carpenter was a modern-day Goldie Locks with her hair in loose ringlets that framed her face.
“This is a pretty dress on you - happy birthday bby girl,” former Girl Meets World costar Danielle Fishel commented.
“Happy birthday beautiful ❤️,” Julia Michaels added.
“happy bday taurus gang ❤️🔥”, Rex Orange County chimed in.
Carpenter’s birthday celebrations came at the heels of a packed April and May for the artist, (dare we say that Sab’s been a “Busy Woman”?). On April 4, she wrapped up the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour and shared a sentimental message for attendees on Instagram.
“These shows were straight out of my dreams,” the pop star gushed. “You were dressed to the nines- covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds I’ve ever had the honor to sing for.. this leg was one I’ll never forget! I love each and everyone of you so dearly.”
Carpenter also shot with Versace for a campaign released in late April and headed to New York City as the calendar flipped to May. She joined comedian and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for a surprise feature on Saturday Night Live on May 3, and stayed for the Met Gala 48 hours later.
Debuting a look designed by Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton, the singer repped a figure-hugging bodysuit for the distinguished fundraising event. “I’m a massive fan of Pharrell and have been to the [Louis Vuitton] show, and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream,'” Carpenter shared with Vogue during the Met Gala. “And it came true!”
As she rings in 26, we’re manifesting that more dreams come to life for the pop star, whose skyrocketing career continues to shine.