Sabrina Ionescu Leans Into Fall Fashion in Ab-Baring Brown Suit Ahead of New York Liberty Game
On Thursday, the WNBA Finals kicked off in New York, where the New York Liberty hosted the Minnesota Lynx for the first game in a best of five series. The former squad is looking for their first championship title in franchise history—and to redeem themselves following a loss in the finals last season.
In a hard-fought game—which the Liberty lost by two points in overtime—there were, as always, a few predictable standouts in the Liberty uniforms. Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu all recorded double-digits points in the close overtime loss. They were, of course, locked in. But the squad proved as much before even stepping onto the court, too.
This time around, the pre-game tunnel fashion award goes to none other than Ionescu herself. The 26-year-old upped her game for the finals series, stepping out ahead of the Thursday night matchup in an outfit that proved her impressive sense of style. With fall weather officially sweeping the country, the young athlete decided it was time to pull out her chic seasonal fashion. For her, that meant fall suiting.
For the tunnel walk, Ionescu styled an olive brown cropped blazer with a pair of wide-leg slacks, black pointed boots and a black Chanel handbag. She paired the outfit with some fine gold jewelry, adding a touch more glamour to what was already a chic look.
Stepping out in the stunning fall-ready suit, the California native proved she meant business ahead of game time. And she only confirmed as much with her on-court performance. The athlete recorded 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in the game one matchup with the Lynx.
Though the Liberty were unable to pull out a win to kick off the finals series, their chance at a championship ring is still very much so alive and well. The squad will take on the Lynx in another home matchup at the Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. ET.
With at least two more games to go in the best of five series, there will be plenty more chances for the players to put on a show on the court—and off of it, too. And, with fall weather in the air, there will undoubtedly be more excellent examples of seasonal fashion to take inspo from ahead of the games to come. And we’re here for it all: the impressive play and the good fashion.