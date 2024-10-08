Breanna Stewart Draws on Western Chic in Fringed Denim Ahead of New York Liberty Win
Two days ago, the New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-62 to take the WNBA semifinals series and advance to the finals for the second year in a row. The win effectively ended the Aces’s bid for a third consecutive WNBA title—and put the Liberty one step closer to their first.
Their game four victory was made possible, in part, by the efforts of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, the team’s top two scorers on the season. Hoping to lead their team to their first championship in league history, the pair have been putting on a show in postseason play. On Sunday, they combined for 41 of the Liberty’s 76 points.
But the court isn’t the only place where league players like Ionescu and Stewart have been making an impact this season. They have likewise been making an impact in the arena tunnels.
Tunnel fashion is one of the biggest topics of conversation surrounding the WNBA this year—and for good reason. It seems that the players (rookies and vets alike) have collectively decided to step up their pre-game fashion, and the results have been incredible.
Stewart is just one of the many veterans who has turned the arena tunnels into her very own runway this season, putting her sporty street style on full display. There is, of course, no denying that the 30-year-old has always had good style. But, like the rest of the league, she really has embraced the newfound attention given to game day fashion this season—and her 2024 pre-game outfits are a testament to that.
In postseason play, nothing has changed. In fact, if anything, Stewart has only taken her fashion to the next level. On Sunday, ahead of the Liberty’s game four win, the forward arrived to the arena in Las Vegas in an outfit that proved as much. She paired a simple white crewneck tee with dark wash denim, detailed in front with a full leg of fringe. To the fun (if not surprising) touch of western-inspired clothing, she added a pair of signature black loafers and Prada sunglasses. The look was, for the streetwear-loving Stewart, somewhat unusual—but completely chic all the same.
Stewart and the Liberty are headed to the WNBA Finals. This Thursday, Oct. 10, they will take on either the Minnesota Lynx or the Connecticut Sun in game one of a best of five series. As always, we can expect big things from the star athlete—both on the court and in the tunnels.