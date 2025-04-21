Salma Hayek Stuns in Sun-Drenched Patterned Bikini During Spring Break Trip
Salma Hayek is dropping jaws with her latest Instagram share. The Mexican-American actress, who began her career in front of the camera in the late ‘80s, basked in the sunlight during a recent vacation for spring break.
The 58-year-old Academy Award nominee blessed her whopping 29.5 million followers with a photo dump of various memories from her trip, ranging from bikini looks and stunning selfies to yummy food and even a tortoise spotting. Without a doubt, Hayek had a fabulous time enjoying some much-deserved rest and relaxation.
We’re particularly obsessed with the first photo in Hayek’s Instagram carousel, seen above. In it, she rocks a black-and-white patterned bikini with thick strings keeping both top and bottoms together and ultra-flattering underwire cups. Her bold fashion moment also included a white jacket, unzipped, and matching white linen cargo pants, keeping her protected from the setting sun.
Flaunting her impressive figure and undeniably gorgeous face card, the Black Mirror actress was simply breathtaking in front of the scenic ocean backdrop. Other snaps in her Instagram series include a feminine and pretty blood orange two-piece, a delicious-looking pastry and sweet floral pajamas.
Hayek’s spring break getaway came weeks after she attended the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony in Los Angeles, where she stunned on the red carpet in an all-black YSL ensemble and gold jewelry from Maison Boucheron.
“I was honored to participate and be seated next to #HudaZoghbi former recipient and Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics, Molecular and Human Genetics, Neurology and Neuroscience at Baylor College of Medicine and on top of that- a Lebanese woman, like me,” she wrote on Instagram following the event.
For her Marie Claire cover story in March, the mom of one discussed everything from aging in Hollywood and Latin representation to her unwavering determination to get projects made against all odds.
“There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories,” she shared with the magazine. “Although I’m still sexy and I embrace it.”
“Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department. We should battle that with all we’ve got,” Hayek added.
Next up, the Daytime Emmy Award winner, who has been married to François-Henri Pinault since 2009, will star in a film called Sacrifice alongside Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy and Brendan Fraser, directed by Romain Gavras. The action-adventure title reportedly wrapped filming in December 2024.