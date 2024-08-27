Salma Hayek Embraces Gray Hair in Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece
Actress Salma Hayek loves a good bikini pic, and her latest Instagram post has to be one of our favorites yet. On Sunday, Aug. 25, the 57-year-old Magic Mike’s Last Dance star took to the social media platform to highlight not only her super cute and trendy yellow swimsuit, but her white hair, as well.
In the duo of pics, Hayek was photographed aboard a boat in Ibiza as she posed alongside a flagpole while out on the bright blue waters. Her underwire-style lemon-colored swimsuit top was paired with matching bottoms that sat at her hips, and Hayek accessorized with a simple beaded necklace and a pair of sunglasses. She opted for a bright red manicure on her toes and wore her hair in braided pigtails. In the second image, Hayek put a hand atop her head, pulling her hair back to reveal a few gray hairs at her temple.
“Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza,” she expressed in her caption in both English and Spanish. “Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta.”
We couldn’t agree more: Hayek’s itty-bitty yellow bikini and her natural hair color are in fact a match made in heaven. The photos have racked up more than one million likes, and tons of her 28.7 million followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section with praise.
“❤️❤️,” 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Maye Musk wrote.
“Hottie ❤️❤️,” makeup artist Ash K Holm added.
“Obsessed,” singer-actress Ariana DeBose gushed.
“You look wonderful go girl!!!!” a fan chimed.