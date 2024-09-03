Salma Hayek Celebrates 58th Birthday With Sizzling Bikini Photos
Salma Hayek is back at it with more swimwear content on Instagram, this time in celebration of her 58th birthday. The actress-producer rang in her special day on Sept. 2, and gifted her fans with a carousel of swimsuit photos on Monday.
“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉 P.s none of these are throwbacks,” Hayek wrote in her caption in both English and Spanish. “Fotos de cumpleaños en bikini, ¡feliz cumpleaños 58 para mí! 🎂❤️🎉 P.D. ninguna de estas fotos es del pasado. #grateful.”
In the first snap, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star was photographed in a colorful striped one-piece as she stood perched on the captain’s chair of a boat. Hayek wore a stylish straw sunhat atop her head and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and gold earrings. Next, she sprawled out in a purple and blue bikini on a sun lounger while aboard the watercraft. Hayek also posed against a railing in a red and white patterned two-piece with a coordinated gauzy cover-up. Additionally, she was pictured in a black bikini with gold ring detail on the top and bottom, as well as a few more flowy cover-ups.
Plenty of the From Dusk Till Dawn actress’s 28.8 million followers chimed into the comments section to compliment her swimsuits and wish Hayek a happy birthday.
“Happy Birthday 🎂🎉💖,” SI Swimsuit legend Maye Musk cheered.
“The hottest !!!!” makeup artist Ash K Holm gushed.
“There must be something in the tequila.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray quipped.
“58 couldn’t look better,” actress Vanessa Hudgens applauded. “Happy birthday mama ❤️.”