Sarah Nicole Landry’s Swimwear Collaboration With Knix Features the Dreamiest Pieces
Several looks from Knix’s swimwear line made an appearance on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week this weekend. And the pieces aren’t just ordinary bikinis. Knix is true trailblazer in the fashion industry, thanks to the brand’s signature leak-proof period underwear and swimsuit bottoms.
Founder Joanna Griffiths, who launched the brand in 2013, sought to bring more functionality to the underwear market. Today, Knix is one of the fastest-growing intimate apparel brands worldwide, and has expanded its collection to include swimwear, cover-ups, bras and even some activewear and loungewear pieces.
SI Swimsuit models Christen Harper, Ellie Thumann and Lauren Chan all donned suits from Knix on the runway, in addition to content creator and podcast host Sarah Nicole Landry. The latter, who is best known by her internet username and blog The Birds Papaya, recently collaborated on a line with the brand.
“When we were down in Cabo, Sarah got approached by SI [Swimsuit] to walk in the show and it’s something that she’s dreamed of for a long time. We had this swim collab that was slated for actually later in June but decided, knowing Sarah was going to be included [on the SI Swimsuit runway] that [there’s no] better way to launch a collection [than] to have the person who helped design it walk on it on the runway,” Griffith tells us.
Griffith describes the line as “fun and playful,” featuring a mix of Knix’s “tried-and-true” styles in new colors and cute prints.
“[Seeing Knix pieces on the runway] was wild. I think what is so cool about that particular show is just seeing everybody walk with such confidence and [letting] a lot of personality really shine through,” she adds. “The energy was incredible as well. It was really exciting to see it come to life.”
This super cute pink one-piece is crafted with unique contouring construction that smooths and shapes, and also laces up in the back for an extra cinched look.
This pink gingham print paired with the delicate ruffled details makes for the sweetest, girliest bikini we have ever seen.