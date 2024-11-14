Selena Gomez Means Business in Glamorous Corpcore Taupe Suiting at Master Class Live
Earlier this week, Selena Gomez arrived at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts for a special occasion. It was a Master Class Live event put on by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter. According to a post shared by the college, students “lined up around the block” to attend the evening event, where they had the chance to experience a special screening of Emilia Pérez, a crime comedy film featuring Gomez herself.
So, in typical fashion, the popular actress arrived at the event in classic style. If you ask us, the 32-year-old has always been a source of fantastic outfit inspiration. Whether she’s spending an afternoon out on the town with friends or attending a classy red carpet event, we can always expect Gomez to don her absolute best style—and make an impression.
It came as no surprise that the Texas native did just that at the Master Class Live event on Monday. For the occasion, she opted for a stunning taupe three-piece suit, featuring wide-leg slacks, a button-down vest and an oversized blazer. She paired the look with maroon slingbacks and big gold hoop earrings.
The outfit was the very definition of corpcore. What’s corpcore you ask? Allow us to walk you through the latest business chic trend. Though it goes by several different names (corpcore, office siren, etc.), the basic premise remains the same no matter what you call it. The trending style is a modern take on classic office-appropriate staples. If business attire of the past involved ill-fitting pants, slouchy blazer and long pencil skirts, corpcore features sleek trousers, flattering blazers and glamorous skirts. In other words, it’s updated—and glamorous.
There’s no better way to describe Gomez’s latest look. And it’s not the first time she has rocked a blazer, either. The actress’s fall closet seems utterly replete with the business chic style, and she hasn’t wasted an opportunity to show them off. A recent ceremony honoring the cast of Emilia Pérez called for a stunning black blazer dress. A red carpet premiere of Season 4 of her hit TV show Only Murders in the Building dictated a black mini dress with an oversized black blazer to match. A Rare Beauty event demanded denim and a cropped black blazer on top.
In other words, the blazer has been a staple for Gomez this season—and for good reason. The actress knows exactly how to style them for a stunning business chic look.