Selena Gomez Does Business Chic Right in Unique Off-the-Shoulder Blazer Top
In recent years, business chic (or what many are now calling “corpcore”) has become increasingly popular. The most fashionable among us have taken to the trend, trading their typical afternoon out attire for more elevated garments inspired, as the term suggests, by office garb.
Now, if you had told us that business chic would be the talk of the town a few years ago, we may have just laughed it off. After all, a few years ago, business attire had much less of the glamorous sophistication it does now. It was more boxy, muted and mundane. Now, even business attire has gotten a face-lift as the forces in the fashion world cut more tailored attire for the office setting. And the styles have trickled down, too.
And when we say business chic, we don’t necessarily mean outfits fit for a day at the office. We mean ones that take elements of your typical business wardrobe (blazers, for example) and blend them with more casual pieces for a new and improved look. The trend is responsible for the popularity of pleated skirts, oversized suits, button-downs worn as dresses and the like.
It is also responsible, as it happens, for a look like the one that Selena Gomez sported for a New York outing on Oct. 1. The American actress, who was in the city for an appearance at the New York Film Festival, embraced the corpcore aesthetic in a stunning black blazer top, light-wash straight-leg denim pants, a black leather belt, small handbag and pointed high heels.
Of all the elements of the stylish outfit, it was the top that really ascribed to the business chic trend. No, it wasn’t really a blazer. But isn’t that the point of the aesthetic? These pieces are not really meant to be worn in the office, they’re meant to be inspired by what might be worn in the office. And that top was blazer-inspired to a T. With its wide V neckline and just nearly off-the-shoulder fit, it reached a level of glamour that a classic blazer simply couldn’t.
We didn’t simply love the look for its trendiness, either. It was a simple, yet elegant and chic outfit all the same. Plus, it was the perfect testament to Gomez’s recent style, which has been dark, moody and perfect for the start of fall, if you ask us. We can’t wait to see what she wears next.