Selena Gomez’s Classy London Film Festival Look Featured a Literal Keyhole Cut-Out
Selena Gomez has nailed the art of adding a personal touch to the classic long black dress. The singer was photographed at the London Film Festival on Oct. 10 while promoting her new film, Emilia Pérez, and she stunned in a sleeveless suede Schiaparelli gown with textured asymmetrical stripes. The floor-length, high-neck designer number hugged her curves perfectly with a figure-skimming silhouette and featured the cutest gold key hole-shaped detail on her chest.
The Grammy Award-nominee worked with her go-to stylist Erin Walsh, who accessorized the designer ensemble with a statement ring, Christian Louboutin heels and dangly statement earrings. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created the most fresh and dewy glam look, including a flawless, luminous base, delicate winged liner, wispy lashes, feathered brows, peachy blush and a glossy pink-nude lip. Hairstylist Renato Campora styled her long dark locks to be smooth and straight with her face-framing pieces featuring a subtle and flattering wave.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of Rare Beauty, stars alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón in the French musical.
“I’m so grateful to have women around me that lift me up in every way. And yes, I have a special connection with these women. I feel so grateful that I get to go on this journey with them. We’re also happy for each other and we cheer each other on, and I love that. That can be rare,” Gomez gushed about her costars.
This film marks the 32-year-old’s first Spanish-speaking film, and Gomez, who is known for her time on Wizards of Waverly Place and current role in Only Murders in the Building, admitted that was a bit of a challenge, but it worked really well with her character as Jessi Del Monte.
“I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie. I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Jacques [Audiard, director] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning,” she shared. “It was actually really interesting because I ultimately ended up getting to develop a character who is very similar to myself, and actually, I believe a lot of Latinx communities in America ... But I’m just really glad that we were able to make her Latin American because that’s who I am.”
Watch the Emilia Pérez trailer here.