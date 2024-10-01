Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty to Donate Proceeds on World Mental Health Day
Selena Gomez created her Rare Impact Fund shortly after the launch of her Rare Beauty brand in 2019. The entrepreneur knew that with the success of her cosmetics company, she wanted to create some positive change in the world and give back in a meaningful way.
The Only Murders in the Building actress and Emilia Pérez star founded the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 with the goal of raising $100 million over time to improve youth mental health around the world. As part of the mission, the Rare Beauty cosmetics brand donates 1% of all sales directly to the fund, which is partnered with 26 youth mental health organizations across five continents.
And on Thursday, Oct. 10, Sephora will donate all proceeds (both those made online and in-store) from Rare Beauty products to the Rare Impact Fund in honor of World Mental Health Day.
“It’s happening again 🥹 I couldn’t be more grateful to share @sephora is partnering with @rarebeauty to donate 100% of Rare Beauty global sales to the Rare Impact Fund on World Mental Health Day, October 10th. For 24 hours, ALLLLL sales (both online and in-store!) will go towards increasing access to mental health resources and education for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund began before we ever launched a product,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Over the past 4 years, we have provided resources to 26 grantees globally who are doing incredible work. We couldn’t do this without your support, and it means the world to me that Sephora is joining us in our mission! Hold your cart until 10/10 😉 Together, let’s #MakeARareImpact!”
The singer will also host her second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. The benefit is a major contributor to the Rare Impact Fund, and will include food, drinks, entertainment and a live auction.
“Mental health advocacy and furthering the Rare Impact Fund’s mission has become my life's work and I couldn’t do this without the support of those around me,” Gomez said in a press release. “A heartfelt thank you to incredible friends and sponsors who passionately support our work.”
Visit rareimpactfund.org to learn more or donate, and shop at Sephora.com or rarebeauty.com.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, 1 in every 8 people around the world were living with a mental disorder, and anxiety and depressive disorders were the most common. Today, many people with mental disorders do not have access to effective care, with several experiencing stigma, discrimination and even violation of human rights. Learn more at who.int.