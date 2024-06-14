Serena Williams Sports Chic Baby Pink Corset Dress for Premiere of Her Docuseries
Serena Williams’s docuseries is here. The former tennis professional hit the streets of New York City earlier this week for the debut of In the Arena at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.
On June 13, Williams premiered the first two episodes of the ESPN+ series at OKX Theater—and she was dressed for the occasion. The athlete showed up in a baby pink chiffon halter neck dress, over which she wore a complementary silk strapless corset top. To that, she added a pair of blush peep-toe platform heels and matching clutch both from Dolce & Gabbana. She rounded out the look with a variety of delicate jewels, including a beaded necklace and gold watch.
The 8-part series, which documents Williams’s life and career from childhood through her most successful years, will air on ESPN+ starting on July 10.
The 42-year-old’s trip to New York is just the start of what will be a busy summer for the former pro athlete. Following the release of the first episode of In the Arena, Williams will head to Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. to host the 2024 ESPY Awards, the annual celebration of excellence in sports.
Given her latest look in New York—and all of her previous red carpet testaments to her good fashion sense—there’s no doubt that Williams will show up for the hosting gig in style. All that remains to be seen is which stylish brand the athlete chooses to sport for the big event.