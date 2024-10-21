We’ll Never Forget When Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian Posed for the Cover of SI Swimsuit
Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 44th birthday today, and in honor of her special day we’re taking a look back at her iconic SI Swimsuit cover feature. The reality TV star made her debut with the franchise on the front of the 2022 issue after her photo shoot with Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.
Stylist Danielle Levi did a fabulous job creating moody, futuristic vibes with sleek black and metallic looks for the occasion, and the model was photographed in a gorgeous lagoon in the Caribbean island country.
Today, the criminal justice reform advocate takes pride in her incredible work ethic, and she credits it all to her father, the late Robert Kardashian.
“He said if you’re going to do [something], you have to do the best job at it, even if it’s not your dream job, you have to do your best. That always kind of stuck with me that if I’m going to work somewhere, have fun and be my best at it and do it,” she shared of her outlook. “I think my dad would get such a kick out of me going to law school. He would have such a kick out of our show and just our lives. I would have asked him for advice on everything like I always did.”
When the mom of four, who shares her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, is not busy running her SKIMS empire, traveling across the world or working on an exciting new project, she’s incredibly present and focused on her children.
“I’d say the most rewarding part [of motherhood] is unless you are a parent, you really don’t get how challenging it is. There are nights where you just are like I don’t want to do this; I don’t want to adult anymore. This is really hard. Every kid is crying and no one will go to bed,” she candidly said. “I’ve always said my goal in life is I want to raise kind human beings. And I know with the world that we live in that gets tested a lot. There are sometimes where I’m like I don’t want to take the high road anymore, but as hard as it is, I just would always want to lead by example. I just always want them to be kind people.”
Below are five unforgettable pics from Kardashian’s 2022 SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.