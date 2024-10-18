SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Fall Fashion, Pre-Game Looks and Pink Carpet ’Fits
If the past week has taught us anything, it’s that our SI Swimsuit models know how to dress. Of course, we’ve always known this. But the past few days full of fall fashion, pre-game style and pink carpet looks has only reinforced the idea.
Between Hailey Clauson’s display of seasonal staples, Breanna Stewart’s stunning tunnel style (what’s new?) and the likes of Ellie Thumann (among others) on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pink carpet, the week has been replete with glamorous outfits.
But we don’t need to belabor the point. The proof lies in the fabulous photos below.
Hailey Clauson
We always knew that a little black dress makes for a versatile and glamorous fall staple. But if ever we were in doubt, Clauson’s Instagram carousel would’ve put an end to it. Over the past few weeks, the model managed to style a LBD in two vastly different ways—one afternoon chic and the other nighttime glamour. But the end result was the same: she looked stunning!
Angel Reese
We could talk about Reese’s two Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks at length, but we’ll spare you the lecture. Suffice to say, the Chicago Sky forward could not have looked better on Tuesday night. She started the evening in a red crochet maxi and ended it in an edgy all-black ensemble, featuring a glittery LBD (confirming our aforementioned ideas about the style) and a leather trench coat.
Breanna Stewart
This season—just as in every one before—Stewart has displayed no shortage of impeccable fashion moments. If we had to describe her style in just a few words, we’d call it business chic. But she always adds a touch of her signature street style, too. Her tunnel outfit ahead of the WNBA Finals game two had it all. Her pale gray suit was business chic to a T. The sunglasses and her signature loafers gave it a street style edge.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann went for gold in this stunning sequined gown on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show carpet. Her AADNEVIK dress featured a strapless bodice, high side-slit and a chic belt.
Xandra Pohl
If the phrase “pretty in pink” could be distilled into one look, it would be Pohl’s from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show carpet event. The professional DJ hit the pink carpet in an outfit to match—an all-pink two-tone set, featuring an A-line mini skirt and a Chanel blazer to match.