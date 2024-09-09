Sharina Gutierrez Nails New York Fashion Week in Strapless Corset Mini Dress, Sky-High Platform Heels
Model and sound guide Sharina Gutierrez has been dropping absolutely flawless New York Fashion Week looks over the past several days, but we’re still totally obsessed with her first one. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Portugal for her appearance in the 60th anniversary issue, kicked off the high-fashion event on Sept. 4 with the LuisaViaRoma flagship store opening party.
The Mama Mantra cofounder donned the most stunning, sultry black and brown mesh mini dress featuring a strapless neckline (which showed off her collarbones) and a corset silhouette (perfectly cinching her small waist). The 34-year-old accessorized with a longline leather coat, chunky gold earrings, black sky-high platform heels and a glamorous metallic Alexis Bittar purse.
“Fashion Week Is Officially Here! First stop @luisaviaroma ! 🪄🌟,” the mom of three captioned a stunning, moody flash photo taken in a taxi on Instagram. She worked with go-to glam guru Jessica Shin for her glowy full-glam look and hairstylist Elaine Mitchell for her signature spiky pixie.
“You look amazing 🖤🖤,” fellow model Sofia Resing commented.
“Damn mama 🖤🖤,” SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader added.
“ICONIC,” two-time brand star Sixtine chimed.
Gutierrez also had the exciting opportunity to take SI Swimsuit fans and Instagram followers along with her on a busy, event-packed NYFW weekend with a brand takeover. She filmed herself throughout glam sessions and wardrobe fittings and showed off her phenomenal outfits as she attended the Daily Front Row party, as well as shows hosted by L’AGENCE, Alice + Olivia and Alexander Wang.