Sheer Dresses Ruled SI Swimsuit’s VIP Party in Florida
SI Swimsuit models and staff jet-set from New York City to Florida yesterday, and with the immediate increase in temperature (and humidity), brand stars also turned up the heat on their outfits.
Legend Christie Brinkley, cover girl Kate Upton, returners Nicole Williams English, Christen Harper, Olivia Dunne and Sixtine, as well as 2024 rookie Brittney Nicole all opted for a super chic, sheer moment as they attended the classy, outdoor event by the Boras Pool at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla., on Friday, May 17.
Christen Harper
Harper rocked a halter neck, open back white dress with bold faux wet detail, and accessorized with strappy pumps. She styled her hair in a wet, slicked-back look to match the dress.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne chose a fiery red long-sleeve mini bodycon dress with a sheer midriff to show off her sculpted abs. Both Harper, the ’22 co-Rookie of the Year and the LSU gymnast traveled to Portugal for their photo shoots this year.
Brittney Nicole
Nicole, who was discovered though the Swim Search and named a co-winner last year, rocked a see-through nude dress with bedazzled stripes all over.
Nicole Williams English
Williams English, SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookie of the Year, went with a cool floor-length netted number featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves and waist cut-outs.
Sixtine
Sixtine added some color and summery vibes to her look with a black mesh gown with a sweet blue floral print all over. She paired the dress with black undergarments and little strappy heels.
Kate Upton
Upton, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for the cover of the 60th anniversary issue, donned a skin-tight ruched taupe dress featuring an asymmetrical wrap-around skinny scarf neckline. She posed on the red carpet and in front of the hotel’s iconic Guitar Tower and proved once again why she’s a four-time cover girl.
Christie Brinkley
Brinkley, who landed three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issue covers in 1979, ’80 and ’81, kept it classy with a long black number featuring a mesh paneling on the upper half and a trendy drop-waist detail.