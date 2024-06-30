Shop Alix Earle’s Colorful Swimwear Pick for a Boat Day in Capri, Italy
Alix Earle is the epitome of work hard, play hard. The TikTok sensation always makes sure to sprinkle in a beach or boat day for some R&R in between business travel, creating content, speaking on panels and attending meetings. Her latest moment under the sun just so happened to take place in Capri, Italy, while she attended a wedding with her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios.
Even when she’s having a day off, the SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover girl tries her best to squeeze in some social posts when she’s able to. The 23-year-old loves sharing lifestyle, beauty and fashion tips with her followers, and fans are obsessed with her chatty “get ready with me videos.”
Earle showed off her slim, toned figure in a recent TikTok, wearing a colorful, European summer-inspired yellow, blue and white bikini from Australian swimwear brand Bydee.
Bydee Prague Hermosa Top, $89 and Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This double-strap set features a classic, flattering triangle top with the cutest gold charm detail in the center, paired with high-leg, cheeky bottoms. The New Jersey native completed the look with dangly pearl cluster earrings, a dainty pearl necklace, a straw Miu Miu bucket hat, brown strappy sandals from Dolce Vita, and a white crochet floor-length cover-up dress ($565) from Charo Ruiz. The star of the show, however was a blue Louis Vuitton tote bag the she purchase secondhand a couple of months ago with her Capri trip in mind.
Shop a few of SI Swimsuit’s favorite picks from Bydee’s Mediterranean-inspired summer collection here.