Shop the Feminine Pink, Red Underwire Bikini Devon Lee Carlson Looks Oh So Sweet in
Fashion it girl Devon Lee Carlson is turning up the heat and taking a dip ahead of Valentine‘s Day. The content creator sizzled in an adorable, festive pink polka dot bikini featuring cute red ribbon and bow details from Frankies Bikinis. She looked sweet and sculpted as ever in her latest Instagram photo dump and accessorized with trendy red-rim eyeglasses and terry cloth white slippers.
The 30-year-old posed in front of a fancy modern interior with sleek kitchen cabinets and a thin wine cellar behind her. She smiled bright holding a teacup in her hand, and her long brown locks were loose, smooth and freshly blown out with a subtle tousled look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis Morning Underwire Bikini Top, $125 and Dove Bikini Bottom, $100 in “Pink Polka Dot” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This set combines vintage charm with modern comfort for a timeless swim look. The underwire top features adjustable shoulder straps and delicate string back ties, while the high-leg bikini bottom offers a flattering, classic fit. Both pieces showcase the new Pink Polka Dot pattern with a special red ribbon detail, perfect for a Valentine’s-inspired beach day. Shop more of our favorite swimwear looks for a Feb. 14 under the sun here, and shop more Frankies Bikinis suits at frankiesbikinis.com.
The entrepreneur, who is the cofounder of Wildflower Cases, added a cozy blue pointelle knit shorts ($64) and cropped cardigan ($82) set from Cou Cou on top.
“♥️♦️Family vacay♥️♦️🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼,” Carlson, who starred in the most sultry holiday campaign with For Love & Lemons last December, captioned the post.
In the second pic, she snapped a mirror selfie with her phone covered in the Daisy iPhone Case ($37) wearing a flowy white long-sleeve mini dress. In a later slide, she tapped another set from Frankies Bikinis’s Valentine’s Day dropped as she laid on the sand in a cherry red polka dot Fin Underwire Halter Bikini Top, $125 and a Clover Swim Skirt ($155).
“our muse 🎀🫂,” Frankies Bikinis commented.
“wowzerrrrr😍😍😍,” Jordan Daniels added.
“perfect bean 🌟🌟🌟❤️❤️,” Ruby Lyn wrote.
“Cutest,” Chloe Montoya complimented.
“Yeahhh 🃏♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Lila Moss stated.
“The body is bodying,” one fan gushed.
“slay devon slay,” another person chimed.
“There are very creative women in my family. It wasn’t until I was probably four or five when I started dressing myself. I remember I started doing my own hair for school, and I was always doing twists and clips, and picking out an outfit to match. I was also obsessed with Barbie, so I was always styling my Barbies. I didn’t know a lot about high fashion until I got older and into high school, and started reading proper magazines. I got so much of my inspiration from movies that I watched. But a lot of my friends weren’t really that interested in the fashion world,” Carlson shared about her rise in the fashion world and developing her own personal style. “When I got my own job, I had to get creative with shopping. I started out with a mindset of quantity over quality, so I would go to every Goodwill from Ventura, Oxnard, all the way to LA in the valley. Just trying to find looks that I’d seen in magazines and stuff. I’ve always loved making outfits, and creating a personality through your look. I just think experimenting with trends is really fun sometimes, but doing it in a way that’s always yourself. I will forever wear leopard print, that is something that is just never gonna go away. I love always having nostalgia, or like at least one fun piece on at all times. I just love fashion.”