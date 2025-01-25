10 Red Hot Swimsuits Perfect for a Valentine’s Day Under the Sun
Valentine’s Day might fall in the winter months, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend it bundled up. For those dreaming of sunshine and warm breezes this Feb. 14, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than by slipping into something bold, beautiful and perfect for a day under the sun. Whether you're jetting off to a tropical destination with your partner or lounging poolside with friends, there’s no excuse not to look red-hot.
And, if there’s one thing we know here at SI Swimsuit, it’s which glamorous, stylish bikinis and one-pieces you should be wearing. From sultry monokinis with daring cut-outs to vibrant bikinis that pop against the waves, we’ve rounded up 10 must-have red swimsuits that are perfect for turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re into classic silhouettes or trendy designs, these picks promise to make a statement—and keep all eyes on you. Let’s dive in.
Hunza G Bonnie Stripe Bikini, $245 (hunzag.com)
This retro-inspired swimsuit is stretchy and form-fitting, made from a high-quality fabric. It’s also available in green, navy or wine paired with white stripes for a variety of stylish options. SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper wore it while on location in Portugal in 2024.
Princess Polly Zolani cut out one piece red, $70 (us.princesspolly.com)
This gorgeous, unique cut-out one-piece is the swimsuit of our dreams. Featuring a strapless silhouette, two skin-baring panels and trendy tortoise shell square hardware details, it is bound to turn up the heat and turn heads.
JMP the Label Cabo Top - Red, $84 and Cozumel Bottom - Red, $98 (jmpthelabel.com)
This stunning cherry red crochet string set is handcrafted with materials sourced from Bali. While it offers minimal coverage, it provides plenty of adjustability for the perfect fit. SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford wore it while on location in Belize in 2024
PacSun Red Elise Ruffle Underwire Bralette Bikini Top, $32.95 and Elise High Cut Bikini Bottom, $26.95 (pacsun.com)
Gingham is having a moment and we simply wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t include a cute sweet patterned set. PacSun is also well-known for their affordable, stylish and high-quality swimwear.
Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One Piece Red, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
Gooseberry Intimates has been a longtime favorite of SI Swimsuit, and this one-piece screams major Baywatch vibes while also allowing you to show a bit of cleavage and stay sculpted.
Thea Scoop Neck Top, $65 and Thea Asymmetrical Cheeky Bottoms, $55 in “Ruby Shimmer” (blackboughswim.com)
This scoop neck swim top features halter ties and a playful pink acrylic heart detail at the bust. With adjustable straps and removable padding, it offers a fully customizable fit. The matching bottoms include the same adorable heart accent on one hip, with a shimmery finish, super cheeky coverage, and a flattering high-cut leg. SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson wore it while on location in the Dominican Republic in 2023.
Andi Bagus Itty-Bitty Bikini Red, $40 (andi-bagus.com)
This daring best-seller includes a micro triangle top and barely-there string thong bottoms, perfect for those looking to maximize their tan. Available in 11 vibrant colors, it’s the ultimate minimalist swimsuit for an even, all-around glow. SI Swimsuit model Brittany Mahomes wore it while on location in Belize in 2024.
Sienna Swim Bows Top - Cherry red with cream bows, $59 and Bows Bottom - Cherry red with cream bows, $59 (siennaswim.com)
This sweet, feminine set, rafted from high-quality recycled fabric and ribbon, is so charming and features subtle ruffles and a flattering fit that’s as comfortable as it is stylish. Perfect for lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach, the Bows Top and Bottom are a must-have for any vacation.
Maggie Reversible Top, $44 and Loren Reversible Thong Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
This set is not only budget-friendly but also reversible, giving you two suits in one! One side features an adorable red-and-white polka dot pattern, while the other is a simple, classic white. The halter-style top and cheeky thong bottoms make it both sweet and flirty. SI Swimsuit model Berkleigh Wright wore it while on location in Belize in 2024
Women’s FLU3NTE Solid Convertible One Piece Red, $18.60 (us.speedo.com)
Add a splash of fun to your swim style with this vibrant solid convertible one-piece, designed for both comfort and versatility. Featuring a scooped neckline, high-cut legs and cheeky coverage, this suit delivers that retro ’70s vibe we all adore. And, that super affordable price tag is just too good to pass up.