Devon Lee Carlson Is a Sultry Festive Dream in New Daring Collab With For Love & Lemons
Temperatures might be dropping, but Devon Lee Carlson stays turning up the heat.
The fashion icon and it girl was tapped to be the face of the lingerie label For Love & Lemons’s adorable new holiday campaign. And, we’re not shy to admit how utterly obsessed we are with the stunning pieces and imagery. The 30-year-old content creator, who celebrated her milestone birthday in August, flaunted her slim sculpted figure, radiant smile and creative skills as she posed in a series of festive, sultry looks from the latest line.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of successful phone case and accessories brand Wildflower, donned the limited-edition Holiday 2024 Lingerie collection that “embraces the story-filled playfullness and nostalgia of being home for the holidays with a cheeky twist, including exquisitely embroidered teddies, nice satin sleep sets, and cozy knit co-ords — all designed within the best palette of candy cane reds and sophisticated blacks.”
The Los Angeles native and resident posed amidst a cozy, indoor and outdoor winter wonderland backdrops complete with trees, a fireplace, a log cabin, scarves, faux snow, ski gear, Christmas lights and more holiday elements. We can almost smell the pine, hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies.
“Devon brings a joyful, free-spirited vibe to the holiday collection that beautifully captures the essence of For Love & Lemons,” founders Laura Hall and Gillian Kern shared in a statement. “Her warm, playful energy adds a magical touch, creating a meaningful connection with our customers and perfectly bringing the spirit of the season to life.”
The brand is dedicated to celebrating femininity, confidence and “womanhood in all its forms” by providing meticulously crafted one-of-a-kind pieces.
Below are some of our faves from the collection. Shop the holiday pieces here and the full selection at forloveandlemons.com.
Gene Slip Dress, $149 (forloveandlemons.com)
This beautiful, dainty mini dress is the perfect blend of glamorous holiday fashion and sultry lingerie. The satin number features a bra-style hook closure at the back and lightly lined cups.
Loretta Teddy, $149 (forloveandlemons.com)
We’re obsessed with the daring low-waist cut-out and delicate lace detailing on this one. The one-piece features fun, flirty frilly sleeves, dotted mesh panels and an open back.
Glitter Bralette, $69 and Glitter Panty, $39 (forloveandlemons.com)
A red fishnet micro set, what more could we ask for? This sparkly ruby two-piece is made from an embroidered tulle mesh and features dainty spaghetti straps.