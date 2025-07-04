We’re Still in Love With the Blue Bikini Jordan Chiles Wore for Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot
Jordan Chiles is the only person who could have us smiling while feeling blue—and by “feeling blue,” we of course mean “feeling like we need to purchase that stylish blue bikini she has on.”
The decorated Olympic gymnast, author and SI Swimsuit model—having been selected as one of four cover models for the 2025 issue—certainly knows how to capture attention, whether it be with her unmatched moves or stunning style. And while she wore plenty of breathtaking swimwear pieces for her photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., with photographer Ben Horton, one is still very much on our minds.
We just want to apologize in advance because once you see it, you’re destined to be obsessed with it just like us.
Told ya so!
This Andi Bagus two-piece set is the stuff summertime selfie dreams are made of, as its unique design, bright color options and comfortable cut are all worthy of passionate praise. First, let’s start from the top—literally.
The Minx Top ($49) features a comfortable, flattering silhouette providing ample coverage and support while also keeping a keen sense of sensuality. Balancing sporty and sexy, the brand’s website proclaims, “The must-have style this season. Forget about the thigh gap, right now it’s all about the underboob.”
But a bikini is only as good as the sum of both parts, and the Minx Bottom ($49) certainly steps up to the metaphorical plate to create the perfect final look. Described on the brand’s website as “a semi-high-waist bottom with mid/moderate coverage and peek-a-boo detailing,” these double-sided bottoms will leave any wearer feeling both comfortable and cute.
Available in 10 different colors and patterns—including the breathtakingly bold Royal Blue that Chiles donned for her 2025 SI Swimsuit shots—the Minx two-piece set offers shoppers plenty of opportunities to mix and match for their perfect final bikini vibe.
There’s arguing that Chiles looked sensational in this unique swimsuit, as she posed in it with confidence and ease—but the cover model wasn't always so comfortable in her own body, admitting to struggling with negative thoughts. Still, Chiles revealed that she’s come a long way in appreciating everything her body does for her, and her SI Swimsuit photo shoot stands as a shining testament to that truth.
“If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty. The number of times I told myself and heard negative things,” the Olympian wrote in a heartfelt caption about her SI Swimsuit photo shoot experience on Instagram. “These muscles have allowed me to accomplish so much! And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and shout out to all the other incredible women!!”