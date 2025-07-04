Swimsuit

We’re Still in Love With the Blue Bikini Jordan Chiles Wore for Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot

And the unique two-piece is available for purchase in multiple colors!

Allie Hayes

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles is the only person who could have us smiling while feeling blue—and by “feeling blue,” we of course mean “feeling like we need to purchase that stylish blue bikini she has on.”

The decorated Olympic gymnast, author and SI Swimsuit model—having been selected as one of four cover models for the 2025 issue—certainly knows how to capture attention, whether it be with her unmatched moves or stunning style. And while she wore plenty of breathtaking swimwear pieces for her photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., with photographer Ben Horton, one is still very much on our minds.

We just want to apologize in advance because once you see it, you’re destined to be obsessed with it just like us.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Told ya so!

This Andi Bagus two-piece set is the stuff summertime selfie dreams are made of, as its unique design, bright color options and comfortable cut are all worthy of passionate praise. First, let’s start from the top—literally.

The Minx Top ($49) features a comfortable, flattering silhouette providing ample coverage and support while also keeping a keen sense of sensuality. Balancing sporty and sexy, the brand’s website proclaims, “The must-have style this season. Forget about the thigh gap, right now it’s all about the underboob.”

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

But a bikini is only as good as the sum of both parts, and the Minx Bottom ($49) certainly steps up to the metaphorical plate to create the perfect final look. Described on the brand’s website as “a semi-high-waist bottom with mid/moderate coverage and peek-a-boo detailing,” these double-sided bottoms will leave any wearer feeling both comfortable and cute.

Available in 10 different colors and patterns—including the breathtakingly bold Royal Blue that Chiles donned for her 2025 SI Swimsuit shots—the Minx two-piece set offers shoppers plenty of opportunities to mix and match for their perfect final bikini vibe.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

There’s arguing that Chiles looked sensational in this unique swimsuit, as she posed in it with confidence and ease—but the cover model wasn't always so comfortable in her own body, admitting to struggling with negative thoughts. Still, Chiles revealed that she’s come a long way in appreciating everything her body does for her, and her SI Swimsuit photo shoot stands as a shining testament to that truth.

“If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty. The number of times I told myself and heard negative things,” the Olympian wrote in a heartfelt caption about her SI Swimsuit photo shoot experience on Instagram. “These muscles have allowed me to accomplish so much! And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and shout out to all the other incredible women!!”

Bikini Brands to Shop Now: Style, Fit and Quality. The Best Bikini Brands to Shop Now: Style, Fit and Quality. dark. Next

Published
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/Fashion