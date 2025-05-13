Jordan Chiles: 2025 The Boca Raton

Chiles is a two-time Olympic medalist and NCAA champion with UCLA, known for her dynamic performances and team leadership. She first made the U.S. junior national team at 11 and won team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She’s a passionate mental health and body positivity advocate, and frequently collaborates with brands like Nike and Milani. Chiles plans to return to NCAA competition with UCLA for her senior season in 2025.
Boca Raton is known for its manicured beaches, vibrant sunrises and upscale ambiance. The Boca Raton resort is an icon in the area with its pink-hued architecture, lush greenery and sweeping views. Its elegance and contemporary updates make it a dream destination for both casual visitors and creatives alike.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
Our SI Swimsuit fashion team styled this Florida concept with a minimalist lens, amplifying crisp color palettes, edgy cutouts and clean lines, which shaped the visual language. Chiles dazzled in vibrant shades and daring silhouettes while exuding true power and charisma, which is exactly what makes her the perfect cover model.
Hair: Hair by Jazmin D. Chiles at Hair Goals by JD using RoyalTee Hair, Fenty Hair and She Is Bomb Collection Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by FAE. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by LATITID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by RIELLI. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by FAE. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by LATITID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by RIELLI. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by FAE. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by FAE. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated