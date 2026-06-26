Celebrate 100 Years of Marilyn Monroe With These SI Swimsuit-Approved Fashion Picks

Those who are big fans of Marilyn Monroe know that Monday, June 1 marked what would have been the Hollywood star’s 100th birthday. In honor of the milestone occasion, Authentic Brands Group is celebrating the dynamic star through cultural moments, merchandise collaborations, events and more under the MM100 umbrella.

SI Swimsuit had the opportunity to get involved in the celebration when brand legend Camille Kostek took part in a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building on the first of the month. While dressed in all white, a nod to Monroe’s iconic scene in The Seven Year Itch, Kostek flipped the switch to turn the lights on the historical landmark red for the evening. Read more about the historic occasion here.

“What I admire most about Marilyn’s style is that she wasn't afraid to embrace her femininity,” Kostek says. “Whether she was dressed up for a red carpet moment or photographed in something more casual, she always carried herself with confidence. Her outfits were always timeless and hugged her beautiful curves. She has always been someone I am inspired by to embrace all that I am, and to wear the hip-hugging silhouettes with confidence. That's something I try to bring into my own wardrobe. I gravitate toward pieces that make me feel confident, comfortable and unapologetically myself.”

Camille Kostek | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Whether you’re a huge fan of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes or know Some Like It Hot by heart, you can get in on the celebration of all things Marilyn Monroe with several different clothing, beauty and accessory collections curated in honor of the late blonde bombshell. Below, shop just a few of our favorite pieces from brands like GUESS, Nine West and others that have created unique capsule collections to celebrate Monroe.

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GUESS

This adorable cherry-print swimsuit with a vintage silhouette simply screams “Marilyn Monroe.” The V-neck suit features a super cheeky backside, and as an added bonus, your purchase includes a free Marilyn Canvas Tote Bag!

GUESS

Paired with jeans or the matching capris, this sweet pink and white gingham top features a bit of sass thanks to the corset style.

GUESS

One can never have too many pairs of jeans in their closet, and this skinny pair of denim features a medium rise and a cute zipper detail on the ankle.

AURATE

Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend! Whether you’re treating yourself to something nice or are looking for a gift for a loved one, this gorgeous tennis necklace is bound to impress. It’s crafted with a 100% sterling silver base and recycled gold.

AURATE

Pair the necklace with the matching drop earrings to make a statement, whether you find yourself out on the town for date night or glamming up your ensemble as a wedding guest this summer.

Nine West

Make an entrance with these silver rhinestone pumps on your feet. With a 3.23 inch heel and a pointed-toe silhouette, you can pair them with just about anything in your closet, from denim to dresses.

Nine West

These peep-toe heels are adorned with a sweet bow detail and will bring a retro feel to any outfit.

Hyer

If you’re in the market for a new pair of cowboy boots rather than heels, these sleek, elevated white cowhide ones certainly fit the bill.

Hyer

Should you be in the mood for something a bit sassier (and a shorter boot as well), try these pink cowhide boots, which are selling out rather quickly!

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