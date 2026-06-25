Marilyn Monroe: Celebrating 100 Years of Cultural Influence Around the World

This year marks what would be Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, as the actress-model was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles. The blonde bombshell was a trailblazer who was completely ahead of her time. A star in films like Gentleman Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch and Some Like It Hot, Monroe created the blueprint for what it means to be a multihyphenate.

In honor of 100 years of Monroe, who outlets like Vogue have labeled the “original influencer,” Authentic Brands Group is celebrating the dynamic star through cultural moments, merchandise collaborations, events and more under the MM100 umbrella.

On June 1, Monroe’s birthday, SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek celebrated the occasion by participating in a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building. While dressed in all white, the former New England Patriots cheerleader flipped the switch to turn the lights on the historical landmark red for the evening.

“This was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Kostek says. “It was such a surreal and meaningful moment. Marilyn Monroe is one of the most recognizable women in history, so to help celebrate her legacy at a landmark as iconic as the Empire State Building was incredibly special ... Standing there and seeing the city light up in her honor felt like a reminder of the lasting impact one woman can have across generations.”

Camille Kostek | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Her monochromatic outfit for the occasion was a nod to Monroe, and consisted of a midi pencil skirt by The Row, a belted silk trench by SASUPHI, a satin corset by SYRN and pointed toe pumps by Steve Madden.

“I wanted my look to feel timeless and feminine while still feeling true to me,” Kostek explains of her all-white ensemble, which was inspired by Monroe’s iconic still from The Seven Year Itch. “Marilyn had this beautiful ability to embrace glamour while remaining playful and confident, so I leaned into classic silhouettes and elegant details that felt inspired by her signature style without trying to recreate it exactly. It was my own interpretation of the confidence and femininity she embodied.”

Kostek is a natural choice to represent Monroe’s legacy, as she too is a thriving multihyphenate across various industries. The 34-year-old Connecticut native made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 when she was deemed co-winner of the inaugural Swim Search open casting call. She landed the cover of the magazine as a rookie in 2019, and has posed for the annual issue each year since. In 2024, Kostek was named a legend of the brand when she participated in a group feature in Hollywood, Fla., which was photographed by Yu Tsai. This year, she posed for photographer Ruven Afanador for a dazzling photo shoot in Botswana.

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Kostek is an actress (she has appeared in films like 2021’s Free Guy), television host (you’ve seen her on Wipeout and Dancing With Myself) and designer (Kostek has collaborated with the likes of Dune Jewelry, Swimsuits For All and La Porte).

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“Being part of a collaboration that celebrates Marilyn Monroe’s legacy is such an honor of a lifetime for me,” Kostek shares. “Her influence continues to transcend generations, and I think that's a testament to the power of confidence, individuality and embracing what makes you unique. Those are values that continue to inspire me every day.”

Additional MM100 worldwide celebrations have kicked off this month with exhibitions in locations like Los Angeles, New York City, London and others. Meanwhile, special partnerships and product lines with brands like Nine West, IPSY, KITH, Judith Leiber, SharkNinja and GUESS have hit the market with even more to come throughout the remainder of 2026.

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