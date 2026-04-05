Shop More of Molly Sims’s Stellar Swimwear Looks From Her Vacation in Mexico

If you’ve been keeping up with her on social media, you’re already aware that Molly Sims has been enjoying some R&R while on a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And while we’ve covered one of the SI Swimsuit legend’s striped bikini looks from the trip already, the incredible beachside looks just keep coming.

In an Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, April 2, the 52-year-old mom of three posted several more memories from her holiday in the sun, including light and airy dresses, breezy skirts and, of course, swimwear.

On slide 13 of her photo dump, Sims rocked yet another striped bikini by Lemlem. The African-made brand made more than one appearance in the model and entrepreneur’s suitcase, as she was also spotted in a red and white striped set that you can shop here. This time, Sims, who was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, opted for a multicolored version of the string bikini for some time out on the water.

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Lemlem

An adjustable string bikini is truly a top-tier option for vacation by the water. Style the bottoms high on your hips or low on your waist, while an adjustable top works for a variety of body types and busts. Plus, a pattern this vibrant looks great under the sun.

Two slides later into Sims’s Instagram carousel, she proved that her swimwear style is as versatile as she is. The YSE Beauty founder opted for a Montce one-piece and matching cover-up, which she modeled with a pair of sunglasses and layers of gold jewelry as she stood in a doorway.

Revolve

We love a suit with good bust support, and this one-piece features an underwire demi cup, paired with a high-cut leg. While the maroon colorway is currently sold out on the brand’s official website, you can preorder the suit on Revolve or purchase it in six other hues and patterns, like an adorable blue and white gingham or cherry red.

Montce

This bodycon mini cover-up features a trendy crochet textile with a deep scooped neckline. In addition to maroon, it also comes in black, cream and lavender.

Sims’s vacation photos are the gift that keeps on giving, and her swimwear wardrobe from Mexico is helping us assemble our spring break mood boards. We can’t wait to see what’s next!

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