Molly Sims Gives Striped Swimwear Her Stamp of Approval While in Cabo San Lucas

SI Swimsuit legend Molly Sims is enjoying some R&R with her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and at the same time, reminding her Instagram followers how well she can rock a bikini.

The YSE Beauty founder, who was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, shared a carousel on Sunday, March 29, that stuck to a monochromatic color palette of red and white.

In the first snapshot, the 52-year-old mom of three modeled a red and white striped lemlem bikini as she posed in a doorframe. Sims accessorized her beachside look with a pair of black Chanel pilot sunnies and layers of gold necklaces. She also wore a string of red and turquoise beads around her neck for a pop of color.

Additional slides in Sims’s photo dump showcased a sleeveless white cover-up dress with red stripes and a gorgeous crochet red MAJE midi dress. Never one to gatekeep where fashion and beauty is concerned, Sims linked each of the outfits and corresponding accessories for her followers. You can shop her striped swimsuit below.

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We love this striped bikini for the unique dotted pattern detail, and the adjustable string top and bottom make for a custom fit. In addition to the color and pattern Sims opted for, there are several other prints available for purchase. You can also shop the coordinating Lilian Tank Dress ($325), which Sims wore as a beach cover-up, here.

Clearly, we weren’t the only ones captivated by Sims’s vacation sense of style, as plenty of her followers piped into the comments section to fawn over her wardrobe.

“U are 🔥,” 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Olivia Dunne gushed.

“Always so stunning @mollybsims 🫶🏻,” another user wrote.

“I want this suit! and Cabo too😉,” someone else noted.

“Girl I’m wanting to know how you got SI ready! You look amazing I mean you always do but .. dang!! ❤️🙌🔥,” one fan stated.

Last week, it was revealed that Sims was one of nine women who were photographed by James Macari in Loreto for this year’s forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue. While she was last photographed for the magazine in 2024, Sims was a staple of the publication throughout the early 2000s.