Inside SI Swimsuit 2026: Meet the Women Photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

While the annual SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands each May, our team is hard at work behind-the scenes for months ahead of time, creating the magic that makes up the magazine from across the globe. In December 2025, the SI Swimsuit team escaped the winter chill by traveling to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, to photograph nine incredible women for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Following our time on set in the Latin American country, which was made possible by Alaska Airlines, it is finally time to reveal the models who were photographed there for this year’s publication.

With two rookies and seven familiar faces in the mix, Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims each posed for the issue in Loreto.

With Kérastase as the official haircare partner of 2026 and photographer James Macari behind the lens in Loreto, this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue is shaping up to be better than ever before.

Below, take a sneak peek at the first official image from each of our models who posed for the magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, before the magazine hits newsstands in May.

The location

Loreto is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, with a climate perfect for thrill-seekers, as boating, surfing and diving are all common activities in the area. Whether you’re looking to spend some time out on the water or just take in the idyllic scenery from the sand, there’s plenty to do and see in Loreto, which is known for its marine wildlife, pristine landscapes and laid-back coastal charm.

The serene location made for the perfect backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, as the low-key destination feels virtually untouched. As you will see below, the photos captured by Macari encapsulate the tranquil vibes of the lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico.

The models

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A co-winner of the brand’s inaugural casting call in 2018 alongside Camille Kostek, Baylee returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the first time since 2021. She appeared in four consecutive magazines and was photographed in Belize, Kenya, the British Virgin Islands and Hollywood, Fla.

A thriving content creator, Baylee has over 32 million followers across her social media platforms. She was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2024 and 2025, named to Maxim’s Top 100 list in 2024, and often hosts red carpet interviews with A-list celebrities.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A model, editor and entrepreneur, Chan first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2023, when her rookie feature took her to the Dominican Republic. She’s returned to the magazine each year since, posing in Mexico and Bermuda, the latter of which landed her on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

The former fashion features editor at Glamour launched her luxury clothing brand, Henning, in 2019. It was acquired by Universal Standard, the most size-inclusive brand in the world, four years later. Chan uses her platform to bring light to the AAPI and LGBTQ+ communities.

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Belt by Saint Laurent. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Making her brand debut in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Corona has been modeling since the age of 16, when she carved a path for herself in the industry in Mexico City. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with notable brands like Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and others.

She uses her platform to promote body positivity while serving as a representative of the Latina and Mexican communities. In the immediate future, she hopes to expand upon her creative pursuits by exploring a career in acting.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year, Dunne first appeared in the 2023 magazine as an athlete. Following her feature in Puerto Rico, the retired gymnast, content creator and actress traveled to Portugal for her sophomore stint in the issue. Last year, Dunne earned the cover of the 2025 magazine after being photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.

The New Jersey native was a trailblazer in the NIL space who has been featured in outlets like Forbes, GQ, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. Later this year, she will make her scripted television debut in the Fox reboot of Baywatch.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A businesswoman and TV personality, Frankel joined SI Swimsuit during Swim Week last May, strutting her stuff on the runway at the W South Beach. The 2026 magazine marks her rookie feature in the fold.

A self-made entrepreneur, podcast host and author, Frankel has a social media following of 9.6 million followers across her platforms, and has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Following her September 2024 digital issue cover, Maher posed for last year’s print magazine in Bermuda, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. This year’s feature in Mexico marks the Olympic athlete’s third consecutive shoot for SI Swimsuit.

A Vermont native, Maher is a Team USA rugby sevens bronze medalist and two-time Olympian who just so happens to also be a social media powerhouse. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has also been named to the TIME100 Creators List, Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential Athletes and the Forbes 30 Under 30.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for her eighth year, McGrady, an SI Swimsuit legend, first posed for the magazine in 2017 as part of the brand’s model search. Since then, her work with the franchise has taken her to locations like Bali, Belize and Switzerland. The Los Angeles native earned her status as a brand legend in 2024, the very same year she landed a solo cover following her photo shoot in Mexico.

McGrady also serves as cohost of The Model Citizen Podcast and has graced the covers of publications like Health and The Knot. An advocate for body acceptance and representation, McGrady is the designer of an inclusive fashion line for Sam’s Club.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Nader won the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. She has posed for the magazine each year since, traveling to exotic locations like the Bahamas, Bali, Mexico and Bermuda. The Baton Rouge native was photographed for the cover of the 2023 issue in the Dominican Republic and earned her status as an icon of the brand the following year.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has partnered with notable brands like Samsung and Victoria’s Secret and stars on the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader alongside her three sisters. Like Dunne, Nader will make her acting debut on Baywatch later this year.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

An SI Swimsuit legend, Sims returns to the fold for the eighth time with the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. A staple in the magazine throughout the early 2000s, the entrepreneur, actress and podcast host was last photographed for the magazine in 2024.

Sims is the founder of YSE Beauty, a New York Times best-selling author and philanthropist. She debuted her skincare brand in 2023, and recently scaled the brand from being a direct-to-consumer brand to an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora.

In case you missed it, check out the initial talent reveal for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana.