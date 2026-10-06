The Must-Have Swimwear We’re Shopping During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

While fall has just begun, that doesn’t mean swimsuit season is over. If you live somewhere warm year-round or are already planning a vacation somewhere tropical in the near future, you’re likely going to need a new suit sooner rather than later! And if that’s the case, you’re in luck.

Today, Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Wednesday, Oct. 7, marks Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, in which the e-commerce retailer offers major discounts sitewide for Prime members. For 48-hours only, you’ll find savings on everything from clothing and home goods to electronics and beauty products. That also includes swimwear! While the sheer number of discounts can be overwhelming, we did the hard work for you and pulled a selection of bikinis and one-pieces that are worth snagging during the sale. So, if you’re looking to expand your swimwear wardrobe, you’ll want to get ready to “add to cart!”

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A brown-and-white colorblocked one-piece that’s perfect for the fall season, this suit features built-in tummy compression thanks to a power mesh lining. It also comes in several other neutral hues, as well as a few bright colors and fun patterns.

Amazon

Channel Baywatch vibes in this simplistic red one-piece that still makes a major visual impact. Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool, a fiery red swimsuit is always in style.

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We love an underwire swim top, and in addition to being extra supportive, this one is adorable, as it features a tiny gold star detail between the bust. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bottoms are a bit cheeky while providing moderate tummy coverage.

Amazon

This baby blue bikini and matching cover-up skirt set is totally a steal, and the three-piece set is comprised of a stylish textured fabric with gold accents.

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In addition to tummy control fabric, this suit features cinched fabric around the waist for a slimming effect. While we love the brown and black geometric pattern pictured above, it’s also available in several solid colors and additional prints.

Amazon

Low-rise denim is all the rage this fall, and if you’re looking to adopt the low-slung aesthetic into your swimwear wardrobe as well, this Cupshe set is a great choice. The green-and-white striped ruffle set is both super cute and playful.

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