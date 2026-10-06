The Must-Have Swimwear We’re Shopping During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
While fall has just begun, that doesn’t mean swimsuit season is over. If you live somewhere warm year-round or are already planning a vacation somewhere tropical in the near future, you’re likely going to need a new suit sooner rather than later! And if that’s the case, you’re in luck.
Today, Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Wednesday, Oct. 7, marks Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, in which the e-commerce retailer offers major discounts sitewide for Prime members. For 48-hours only, you’ll find savings on everything from clothing and home goods to electronics and beauty products. That also includes swimwear! While the sheer number of discounts can be overwhelming, we did the hard work for you and pulled a selection of bikinis and one-pieces that are worth snagging during the sale. So, if you’re looking to expand your swimwear wardrobe, you’ll want to get ready to “add to cart!”
SUUKSESS Women One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit, $18.99 (originally $59.99)
A brown-and-white colorblocked one-piece that’s perfect for the fall season, this suit features built-in tummy compression thanks to a power mesh lining. It also comes in several other neutral hues, as well as a few bright colors and fun patterns.
CRZ YOGA Nexfeel V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.30 (originally $38)
Channel Baywatch vibes in this simplistic red one-piece that still makes a major visual impact. Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool, a fiery red swimsuit is always in style.
SUUKSESS Women High-Waisted Underwire Bikini Set, $31.44 (originally $36.99)
We love an underwire swim top, and in addition to being extra supportive, this one is adorable, as it features a tiny gold star detail between the bust. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bottoms are a bit cheeky while providing moderate tummy coverage.
ZAFUL Women’s 3-Piece Swimsuit Triangle Bikini Set With Cover-Up Skirt, $31.99 (originally $41.99)
This baby blue bikini and matching cover-up skirt set is totally a steal, and the three-piece set is comprised of a stylish textured fabric with gold accents.
SUUKSESS Women Retro One-Piece Swimsuit Metal Tummy Control V-Neck Bathing Suit, $33.99 (originally $76.99)
In addition to tummy control fabric, this suit features cinched fabric around the waist for a slimming effect. While we love the brown and black geometric pattern pictured above, it’s also available in several solid colors and additional prints.
Cupshe Women’s Scoop Neck Bikini Sets Ruffle Low-Rise Two-Piece Swimsuit, $33.59 (originally $41.99)
Low-rise denim is all the rage this fall, and if you’re looking to adopt the low-slung aesthetic into your swimwear wardrobe as well, this Cupshe set is a great choice. The green-and-white striped ruffle set is both super cute and playful.
More SI Swimsuit fashion content
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.