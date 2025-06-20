Best High-Waisted Bikinis: Flattering, Comfortable and On-Trend
High-waisted bikinis have officially earned their spot as a swimwear staple, and for good reason. Inspired by vintage silhouettes but updated for today’s tastes, these swimwear staples offer a little more coverage, a lot more comfort and a flattering fit for just about every body type.
Whether you’re drawn to the retro aesthetic, embarking on an extended family vacation, looking for a suit with extra tummy control or simply love the way the style hugs your curves, high-waisted options strike the perfect balance between fashion and function.
Equal parts retro and modern, they’re loved for their versatility: perfect for lounging, swimming or snapping a vacation photo dump. From sporty cuts and romantic ruffles to bold prints to timeless solids, there’s a high-waisted bikini out there for every aesthetic, budget and shape.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best options to shop in 2025—along with expert tips on how to find your perfect fit, style your look beyond the beach and make your favorite suit last for seasons to come.
Joah Brown, $98
A sleek high-cut silhouette meets cheeky back coverage in this ultra-soft, high-waisted bikini bottom. Designed with flexible stretch to mold to your shape, it’s a flattering, minimal essential in a dreamy Mist shade.
Alohaw, $32.22
These mermaid-inspired seamless shorts double as a bikini bottom or stylish cover-up. With a high waist, textured seashell print and adjustable drawstring, they're perfect for beach sports, festivals or casual poolside lounging with a little extra coverage.
Free People, $68
Timeless and flattering, this high-waisted bottom features a textured striped fabric, elastic waistband and cheeky coverage. The high-cut leg elongates your frame, while the soft stretch material keeps you comfortable all day.
Left on Friday, $98
Available in 36 shades, this bestselling high-rise bottom offers medium leg and bum coverage with a smoothing, sculpted fit. Made from the brand’s signature Dream Fabric™, it’s insanely soft, fade-resistant, quick-drying and compressive even when wet. Designed in Vancouver and made in California and Taiwan, it’s built for both style and performance.
Nuuds, $62
Nuuds brings its signature sculpting aesthetic to swimwear with this high-rise shimmer bottom. The subtle sparkle and compressive fit offer smoothing support, while forward seams and clean stitching create a flattering silhouette that elongates the legs.
Abercrombie, $40
Stylish and supportive with a flattering, vintage feel, this seersucker-textured bottom features a high rise, functional front-tie detail and high-cut leg to elongate your frame. The moderate coverage offers an extra 1.5 inches over cheekier styles. We love it in the bright yellow shade for a bold, summery pop.
Cotton On, $24.99
An affordable classic, this recycled-fiber bottom features a high-rise fit, high-cut sides and cheeky coverage that still feels secure. Fully lined and lightly shaping, it’s the perfect mix of flirty and functional, ideal for everyday wear or trying out the trend.
Who should wear high-waisted bikinis?
Anyone who wants to feel confident and supported at the beach or pool. High-waisted styles offer a flattering, waist-defining fit and are especially great for those who want more midsection coverage without sacrificing style. They work well on all body types, from curvier figures to athletic builds and can help elongate the legs and accentuate your natural shape.
Benefits of a high-waisted bikini bottom
High-waisted bikinis are not only stylish, they’re also practical. The added coverage is perfect for active beach days, postpartum comfort or simply feeling more secure in your suit. Many styles also feature tummy control panels or compression fabrics for added support. Bonus: they pair perfectly with crop tops and resortwear for easy outfit styling off the beach.
What to look for
Fit is everything. Look for a waistband that hits just above the navel and doesn’t dig in. Stretchy yet supportive fabric is key for comfort and shape retention, especially if you plan to wear it all day. Material matters; opt for high-quality blends like nylon-spandex or recycled fabrics with compression for a smoothing, sculpted look.
Ribbed textures, ruching or paneled designs can enhance both style and support. And if you’re spending long days in the sun, look for fabric with UV protection and colorfastness to help your suit hold up over time.
How to style
Pair your suit with a linen button-down or crochet cover-up, chunky gold jewelry and strappy sandals for a beach-to-brunch look. If you want something sportier, throw on a bucket hat, oversized sunnies and slides. The high-waist silhouette also works beautifully with a matching sarong or wide-leg pants for a tropical vacation vibe.
How to care for your bikini
Always rinse your swimsuit with cold water after use, especially if you’ve been in saltwater or chlorine. Hand wash with gentle detergent and lay flat to dry to preserve the fabric’s elasticity and color. Avoid wringing or tossing it in the dryer, which can damage the fit and stretch over time.
