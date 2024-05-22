Swimsuit

Shop Nicole Williams English’s Favorite One-Pieces From Her SI Swim Photo Shoot in Mexico

Both options are must-haves for your summer swimsuit wardrobe.

Cara O’Bleness

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

After being deemed SI Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year in 2023, Nicole Williams English returned to the fold in this year’s 60th anniversary issue. She traveled to Mexico with Yu Tsai for a dazzling beachside feature that left her feeling “empowered,” she told us on the magazine’s red carpet launch event in New York City on May 16.

“I didn’t even know I was getting Rookie of the Year actually [until] the night before my shoot [for the 2024 issue],” Williams English said. “So I felt like super amazing, super empowered. The next day I was so excited, and it was like a celebration shoot. So it was really, really fun.”

And while Williams English adored each of the dramatic and vibrant looks that she was styled in for this year’s photo shoot, two in particular really stood out.

“There’s so many to choose from, but my absolute favorite was this blue one-piece,” she said. “... It was shimmery, and I think it was like mid-shoot. It was just like the perfect mix [and] the color was amazing.”

Halter One-Piece, $190 (analinawoman.com)

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ANALINA WOMAN. Earrings by AGMES. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato and Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This sporty style also doubles as a bodysuit, so you can wear the halter suit to the beach or to dinner afterwards with a pair of shorts thrown on top.

“There was also a purple one-piece that I love... There’s so many amazing [looks],” Williams English continued. “Honestly, we shoot like 20 looks and you never know what’s going to make it, and then you see them all online, and then it’s more exciting to see what made it to the actual magazine.”

Nolita Suit - Uncut Gem, $245 (minimaleanimale.com)

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This one-piece suit features a super high-cut leg that sits high on the hips and offers minimal coverage in back.

