Normani’s Gold SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Look Is Totally Splurge-Worthy: Shop It Here
Normani added “SI Swimsuit digital cover model” to her illustrious résumé last week, and today, we’re sharing how you can match your swimwear to the multi-platinum recording artist’s own set.
The award-winning singer-songwriter commanded photographer Katherine Goguen’s camera lens on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area in a matching gold set from Solara Official. One photo of Normani in the swimwear brand ultimately translated to the model’s February 2026 digital cover, as she posed along the coastline at South Seas Resort.
“I feel very sexy. I feel like I’m in my divine femininity. The photographer is incredible,” Normani said while on set. While in the Sunshine State, she joined fellow cover models Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder, all of whom earned their own solo covers as well. “This is going to be iconic,” she continued.
Shop Normani’s digital cover look
If you’re still in awe over Normani's digital cover swimwear look, you can add the exact set to your closet for your next beach vacation. The artist repped a top and bottom from Solara Official, and you don’t need to look very far to find the pair of items, as we've linked them both below.
Solara Official: Joely Strappy Halter Top ($200) and Strappy Bottom ($130)
On location, our fashion team grabbed Solara Official’s Joely Strappy Halter Top and Strappy Bottom for the “Motivation” singer to rock while nailing her poses. Both the triangle top and low-rise bottoms featured braided detailing and a metallic gold sheen. Per the brand’s official site, both pieces are also "resistant to chlorine, saltwater and sun exposure,” making for a luxe addition to your closet with maximum longevity.
We’re not the only ones loving Normani's metallic cover moment. In a joint Instagram post shared on launch day—posted by the artist, SI Swimsuit, Sports Illustrated, South Seas Resort and Visit Fort Myers—a number of fellow digital cover models flooded its comment section to cheer her on.
“Holy perfection 🔥😍👏🏻,” penned Mahomes.
“Baddie 😮💨,” Stone gushed.
“Insane 👏👏👏 THAT GIRL,” Cavinder emphatically declared.
“Unreallllllllll,” wrote Goff.
