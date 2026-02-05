Normani 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Normani was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle.
The singer-songwriter began her career as a member of the record-breaking girl group Fifth Harmony, appearing on the competition show The X-Factor. Fifth Harmony remains one of the best-selling girl groups of all time with a reported 33 million units sold. In 2017, she appeared on the ABC hit competition Dancing With the Stars, where she came in third place.
Departing the group in 2018, Normani found solo success with her debut single “Love Lies” (featuring Khalid) in 2018 and her first-ever solo single “Motivation” in 2019. The artist released her debut solo album, Dopamine, in 2024. The album received praise from many music publications: Rolling Stone listed it among the best albums of that year. Outside the music world, Normani also has roots in fashion, launching her first clothing line in partnership with Shein in 2025.
The spectacular shores of the South Seas resort on Captiva Island, Fla., proved to be the perfect shooting location for SI Swimsuit’s first digital issue of 2026. The 330-acre Sunshine State escape boasts all the amenities needed for the ideal island getaway, including warm sands, a wildlife preserve and plenty of wonderful eats.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Normani, who was styled in custom pieces in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ black and gold shades. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Ashanti Lation at OPUS Beauty using Greaux Drops & Silk Shot Serum from VIP Luxury Hair Care
Makeup: Alexander Echeverri using ONE/SIZE
Photographer: Katherine Goguen