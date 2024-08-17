Shop the Blue Paisley Two-Piece Brooks Nader Wore in Italy This Summer
Brooks Nader has been spending a portion of her summer working in Italy, and the SI Swimsuit legend has shared plenty of stunning Instagram content along the way. From black-and-white 1990s-inspired photo shoots to polka dot swimwear moments, the 27-year-old appears to be having the dreamiest summer abroad.
And while not working, Nader has been enjoying some well-deserved R&R. In an Instagram story on Friday morning, the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star shared a photo of herself lounging at the Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal SPA in Ischia, Italy, wearing an adorable, girly blue and white paisley swimsuit. Shop the look below.
Luna Paisley Top, $125 and Luna Paisley Bottom, $125 (bananhot.com)
We adore the lace trim on this strappy bikini top, which features a dainty silver charm in between the bust and straps that can be tied around the body. The coordinated Brazilian-style bottoms are super cheeky and feature the same white lace trim.
Nader has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. She has posed for each annual issue since, and was named a brand legend with the publication of this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader stated while on location in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a legend, surrounded by actual legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”