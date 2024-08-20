Swimsuit

Shop the Cheeky Crochet Two-Piece Xandra Pohl Modeled in Belize

This red, white and blue pick is more than suitable for your end of summer plans.

Cara O’Bleness

Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
As the days creep closer toward Labor Day weekend, that means it’s time to snag an end of summer suit for whatever adventures await. Whether you’re hitting the beach or pool to wrap up the season, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a new bikini or one-piece.

If you’re in the market for a two-piece, we suggest one patriotic pick in particular that 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl donned for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela in Belize. Best of all? The crochet number is super trendy and costs less than $70, so you won’t break the bank testing out another style this season.

Ringo Cheeky Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)

This nautical-inspired set features an adjustable top and bottom with O-ring detail and is available in more than dozen different colors and prints. The handmade bikini features cheeky bottoms and moderate coverage up top.

Pohl, who is also a DJ and social media content creator, looked nothing but confident on location in this two-piece set, and you surely will, too, no matter where you wear it.

“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” Pohl stated while in Belize. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”

