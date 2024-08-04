Shop the Groovy Swimsuit Actress Megan Fox Wore in the Dominican Republic
Megan Fox made a splash with her SI Swimsuit debut last year, landing on the cover of the annual magazine and totally breaking the internet with her jaw-dropping photos. The Jennifer’s Body actress was captured by photographer Greg Swales on the breathtaking beaches of the Dominican Republic and worked with stylist Maeve Reilly to pull together some of the coolest, most unique looks we have ever seen.
From an edgy brown leather two-piece and a colorful stone and marble number to an itty bitty beaded bikini and a cotton candy-inspired string suit, the 38-year-old blew us away with her beauty and impeccable posing skills. One super cute, multicolored1970s surf culture-coded bikini is still available, despite being a made-to-order piece. Shop now at the link below.
Bareminimale Santa Cruz Classic Triangle Top, $80 and Santa Cruz Bottom, $80 (bareminimale.ca.com)
The Tennessee native began acting in 2001, and has been an industry regular ever since. She is best known for her role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Fox is also a mom of three. She shares her kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, who she refers to as her greatest accomplishment, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
“When I step back, I know how connected I am and I’ve always been and how present I’ve always been,” Fox proudly told the magazine. “I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.”