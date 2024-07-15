Act Fast, This Brown Leather Bikini Megan Fox Wore in the Dominican Republic Is Almost Sold Out
Megan Fox’s 2023 SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot is a pop culture moment we will simply never forget. The actress starred on the front of last year’s magazine and served the most stunning, natural vibes like the icon she is.
The mom of three, who shares kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, traveled to the Dominican Republic where she posed for photographer Greg Swales on the marvelous beaches of the Caribbean island country. While she donned tons of glamorous textures, mermaid-inspired bikinis, one-pieces and dresses, most of them were custom made or one-of-a-kind pieces. One super cute set, however, is still available for purchase. Grab it before it’s gone!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis Tia Leather Bikini Top, $85 and Mackenzie Leather Bikini Bottom, $85 (revolve.com)
This shiny leather set is perfect for an edgy beachside look, and comes in the most gorgeous deep cocoa brown shade. Both the adjustable triangle top and string tie-side bottoms feature a cool eyelet stitching trim.
Fox, who is best known for her roles in hit films like Jennifer’s Body and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, told us that with her SI Swimsuit feature, she wants people to learn a little more about who she is as a person and not just an actress.
“I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl,” she shared while on location. “I hope people take away that I’m a thoughtful, articulate, deep person.”