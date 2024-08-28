Shop the Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece Olympian Ilona Maher Rocked for SI Swimsuit
Ilona Maher just made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the September digital issue, and we are beyond obsessed with her images. The Olympic athlete, who brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby at the Paris games this summer, is a true force of nature. Just like her signature motto and hashtag says, she’s always serving beast, beauty and brains all at once, and we’re so beyond proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family.
While on location with the team and photographer Ben Watts in Bellport, New York, the 28-year-old showed off her fierce, phenomenal and formidable figure and modeling skills as she donned several glamorous bikinis and one pieces. She posed with her Olympic medal in one snap, and also rocked a classic Ralph Lauren white USA one-piece while on set. Maher also stunned in this super cute and trendy neon yellow bikini from Bond-Eye, which you can shop below.
Bond-Eye Sofie Triangle Limoncello, $100 and Serenity Brief Limoncello, $95 (bond-eye.com)
Both the trendy yellow string top and bottoms, featuring subtle textured stripes, are highly-adjustable so you can adapt the suit to your desired coverage level.
Maher, who was born and raised in Vermont, is a true trailblazer when it comes to breaking the stereotype of what it means to be a female athlete. She uses her platform to advocate for body positivity and equity for women in sports, while also showing off her lighthearted comedic side and confidence.
View Maher’s full gallery here, and read her cover story here.