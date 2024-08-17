Shop the Look: Cindy Kimberly’s White Cottagecore Tank Is Perfect for Summer
Cindy Kimberly really can do it all. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model can serve face, body and fashion and light up our Instagram feed with just one post. Oh, and she also happens to be a super talented creative with digital direction, editing and art skills.
The fashion designer’s latest look featured a sweet summer white tank top from her line, LOBA, sold exclusively online at revolve.com. She paired the shirt with a fun and flirty half-ponytail with the ends loosely curled and a few face-framing pieces left loose. Kimberly opted for a sultry full-glam look, including winged liner, rosy cheeks and her signature plump deep mauve lip.
LOBA Valeria Top, $150 (revolve.com)
The lightweight cotton top comes with thick tie shoulder straps and front buttons for extra adjustability. It‘s the perfect summer wardrobe staple, and pairs wonderfully with classic blue jeans, a black mini skirt or the gorgeous matching mini ($170). Shop more LOBA pieces here.
The 25-year-old content creator was photographed from the waist up, showing off her beautiful brown eyes in one snap and her flawless side profile in the next pic.
“🏹,” Kimberly captioned the duo of photos that she shared with her 7.1 million Instagram followers.
“A doll 🥹🥲,” Nima Benati commented.
“🫠💜,” her boyfriend, pro soccer player Dele Alli, chimed.
“🍒🍒🍡🍡 Wow wow🔥🔥,” Natasha Galkina gushed.
Kimberly founded the clothing brand in May 2023.
“I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different. There’s a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities,” she shared at the time. “I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It’s such an important way to express yourself. I feel like in your early 20s you’re trying to find yourself and fashion is a fun way to do so.”