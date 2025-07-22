Swimsuit

Shop the Look: Snag Jessie Murph’s Sweet Cherry Top As Seen on Her SI Swimsuit Digital Cover

Plus, check out four similar styles to immediately ‘add to cart.’

Cara O’Bleness

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Juicy Couture. Heels by Jeffrey Campbell. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Just in case you missed this morning’s major announcement, musician Jessie Murph was revealed as SI Swimsuit’s July 2025 digital cover model. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was photographed in Key Biscayne, Fla., by Derek Kettela.

Murph was styled in tons of sweet vintage swimwear for her feature, aligning perfectly with her personal retro sense of style. And in the stunning snap that landed her the digital cover, Murph rocked a voluminous off-the-shoulder cherry printed top by Adriana Degreas, paired with a red bikini by Juicy Couture. Stylist Amanda Merten rounded out the look with denim platform heels by Jeffrey Campbell.

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Whether you covet Murph’s vintage aesthetic or are merely a fan of printed swimwear, you can recreate the look to a T, or emulate it on a budget. Below, shop the actual top Murph wore on her digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, as well as a few bikinis inspired by it.

Adriana Degreas Printed Cotton Bandeau Top, $370 (mytheresa.com)

Adriana Degreas top
Mytheresa

While Murph made a major statement pairing this bandeau top with bikini bottoms, you could just as easily wear it with a skirt for a breezy summer look away from the beach.

Balconette Bikini Top, $30.99 and Perfect Fit Bikini Bottom, $26.99 (goodamerican.com)

Balconette bikini top
Good American

Turn heads at the beach in this darling cherry printed two-piece. The top offers extra support, thanks to underwire cups, while the bottoms are a bit cheeky.

Pink by Frankies Bikinis Hudson Bikini Top, $19.99 and Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $16.99 (victoriassecret.com)

Hudson bikini top
Victoria’s Secret

If you like the aesthetic of Murph’s top, this affordable pick is a great dupe—simply wear the cap sleeves off your shoulders.

Curve Love Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top, $55 (abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie bikini top
Abercrombie & Fitch

Designed with larger busts in mind, this top features an unlined bust and adjustable wide straps for the perfect fit. While there are no matching bottoms, try pairing the top with basic black, white or red ones.

Pami Bikini Top in Cherries with Contrast Binding, $33 and Lentra Bikini Bottom, $27 (us.motelrocks.com)

Motel Rocks bikini
Motel Rocks

If vintage isn’t necessarily your vibe but you love the sweet cherry print, this itty-bitty string bikini is a great way to try out the motif. Snag it while it’s on sale!

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

