Shop the Look: Snag Jessie Murph’s Sweet Cherry Top As Seen on Her SI Swimsuit Digital Cover
Just in case you missed this morning’s major announcement, musician Jessie Murph was revealed as SI Swimsuit’s July 2025 digital cover model. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was photographed in Key Biscayne, Fla., by Derek Kettela.
Murph was styled in tons of sweet vintage swimwear for her feature, aligning perfectly with her personal retro sense of style. And in the stunning snap that landed her the digital cover, Murph rocked a voluminous off-the-shoulder cherry printed top by Adriana Degreas, paired with a red bikini by Juicy Couture. Stylist Amanda Merten rounded out the look with denim platform heels by Jeffrey Campbell.
Whether you covet Murph’s vintage aesthetic or are merely a fan of printed swimwear, you can recreate the look to a T, or emulate it on a budget. Below, shop the actual top Murph wore on her digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, as well as a few bikinis inspired by it.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Adriana Degreas Printed Cotton Bandeau Top, $370 (mytheresa.com)
While Murph made a major statement pairing this bandeau top with bikini bottoms, you could just as easily wear it with a skirt for a breezy summer look away from the beach.
Balconette Bikini Top, $30.99 and Perfect Fit Bikini Bottom, $26.99 (goodamerican.com)
Turn heads at the beach in this darling cherry printed two-piece. The top offers extra support, thanks to underwire cups, while the bottoms are a bit cheeky.
Pink by Frankies Bikinis Hudson Bikini Top, $19.99 and Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $16.99 (victoriassecret.com)
If you like the aesthetic of Murph’s top, this affordable pick is a great dupe—simply wear the cap sleeves off your shoulders.
Curve Love Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top, $55 (abercrombie.com)
Designed with larger busts in mind, this top features an unlined bust and adjustable wide straps for the perfect fit. While there are no matching bottoms, try pairing the top with basic black, white or red ones.
Pami Bikini Top in Cherries with Contrast Binding, $33 and Lentra Bikini Bottom, $27 (us.motelrocks.com)
If vintage isn’t necessarily your vibe but you love the sweet cherry print, this itty-bitty string bikini is a great way to try out the motif. Snag it while it’s on sale!