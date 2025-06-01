Jessie Murph
Singer-songwriter Jessie Murph is about to become your next music obsession—if she isn’t already. The 20-year-old Alabama native was discovered through social media after she began posting videos on TikTok and YouTube, and she now has multiple hit songs to debut on the Billboard charts.
From songs like “Blue Strips” to “Gucci Mane,” Murph’s genre-blending style—mixing elements of country, rock, pop and hip hop—has captivated listeners worldwide. She’s also collaborated with big names such as Jelly Roll for the song “Wild Ones” and Koe Wetzel on the track “High Road.”
It may seem like Murph has seen overnight success, but her road to stardom started at a young age, teaching herself how to play guitar, keyboard and ukulele growing up. With her first video on YouTube uploaded in 2016, she continued to post covers and original songs until she released her debut single “Upgrade” in 2021. Fast forward to today, and she’s put out one mixtape and a studio album—2023’s Drowning and 2024’s That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil, respectively.
Murph joins SI Swimsuit for Swim Week 2025, where she performs during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31.